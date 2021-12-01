In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER Monday, Nov. 29
Burglar alarm activations on Salt Island Road at 8:25 a.m.
8:13 a.m.: Illegal trash dumping on Maplewood Roa.
8:10 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage in the parking lot at Crafts Road.
7:16 a.m.: Peace restored after a disturbance at The Heights of Cape Ann off Essex Avenue. The disturbance came after two tenants called to report harassment at 6:45 and 7:12 a.m., one saying she was yelled at and chased down her hallway. A man was taken into protective custody.
Property checks on Kondelin Road at 2:54 a.m., and at the tennis courts on Western Avenue at Kent Circle at 6:46 a.m. and Western and Hough avenues at 6:49 a.m.
6:44 a.m.: Medical emergency at Central Grammar Apartments on Dale Avenue; individual taken by ambulance to a hospital.
6:16 a.m.: Attempt to serve an arrest warrant on Elwell Street unsuccessful.
6:01 .a.m.: Fire Department assisted at Domino’s Pizza on Main Street.
2:47 a.m.: Driver issued a citation during a traffic stop at Mansfield and Washington streets.
1:32 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Washington Street. Building checked.
Sunday, Nov. 28
8:19 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage on Washington Street.
Traffic stops on Eastern Avenue at Pond Road at 6:41 and 6:59 p.m.; and on Washington Street at 9:59 a.m. and Sayward Street at 8:11 p.m., when the drivers were given a citation.
Debris in roadway on Route 128 south at 12;01 p.m. and Route 128 north at 7:34 p.m.
911 calls from a Main Street business at 5:54 a.m., no action required; Eastern Point Boulevard at 11:16 a.m.,when nothing was found; and Mount Locust Place at 11:50 a.m., when nothing was found and again at 7:09 p.m., when the building was checked.
Follow-up investigations on Elwell Street at 2:42 p.m. and Holly Street at 5:16 p.m.
Complaints about parking on Washington Street at Stone Court at 10:40 a.m.; and on Cleveland Street at 5:05 p.m., when a citation was issued.
Medical emergency calls from Birch Grove Heights at 4:48 a.m. and The Heights of Cape Ann off Essex Avenue at 11:48 a.m., when individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital; and Friend Street at 3:15 p.m., service rendered.
1:28 p.m.: Larceny reported on Rackliffe Street.
12:09 p.m.: A 57-year-old Gloucester man will be summonsed to court on charge of possession of Class C drugs. Police were called to a residence the man shares on Elwell Street by another tenant which whom he had an argument. The caller said he tried to kick the man out due to his drug use and the two began fighting. Police could see two bags of what seemed to be psilocybin mushrooms, four pipes with a white residue and a scale in the tenant’s room. Police took the mushrooms for testing and the pipes for destruction.
10:18 a.m.: A 37-year-old Maplewood Avenue resident will be summonsed to court on a charge of littering, following a report made to the city Department of Public Works concerning illegal dumping.
10:01 a.m.: Police attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Elwell Street could not find the individual.
1:11 a.m.: A 21-year-old man from Farmington, Maine, will be summonsed to court on a charge of malicious destruction of property worth more than $1,200 after police were called to help with an unwelcome guest at Pratty’s. On the way, police saw a gray SUV stopped in the area. Then a woman called police from the Cripple Cove parking lot off East Main Street to say she had stopped for a man standing in the middle of road, who ran to her car, jumped on it and smashed the widshield. Police said there was blood on the car. They then found the man matching the driver’s description, who was intoxicated and had cuts consistent with smashing the car’s glass. He told police has was trying to get to his fishing boat moored at Cape Pond Ice and had been drinking at Pratty’s. Police told him he was on the wrong side of the harbor, that he would be summonsed — the stated he would show at court and apologized for drinking too much. Police gave him a ride back to his boat.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Medical emergencies: Two people refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 30Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings and one received a written warning for violating traffic laws.
9:43 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a court summons for operating without a license.
10:04 a.m.: Medical emergency on Surf Village Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings and one received a written warning for violating traffic laws.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
12:46 a.m.: Officers spoke with a driver parked on Main Street regarding the winter parking ban, which is currently in effect.
Tuesday, Nov. 307:11 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application for driving without a license.
9:44 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for a hands-free driving violation.