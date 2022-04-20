In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, April 20
4:58 a.m.: A woman was taken to the hospital after officers were dispatched to Ocean Highlands for a report of an unknown woman knocking on a resident’s door. The woman told the responding officers she didn’t know where she was and was knocking on the door for help. Police, who noticed signs the woman was intoxicated, offered her a seat in the back of the cruiser to warm up. The caller did not have further information other than it was odd she picked his house as it was not the first house on the road. Police eventually learned the woman lived down the street and she remembered driving to and drinking at a bar on Lexington Avenue earlier in the night. She said she did not leave with anyone but could not recall how she got to where she was, telling police she had lost her keys, purse and she couldn’t drive. She believed she may have been walking for hours. Police found her car just down the street parked across the roadway. The back window had been broken out, but police said it did not appear this happened at this location because there was no broken glass. Police also observed small amounts of blood next to the rear passenger door on the outside as well as on the seat inside. A sergeant located the woman’s purse in a yard about 100 feet away. Gloucester Fire paramedics arrived and transported the woman to the hospital. The woman’s mother was contacted and told about her daughter’s whereabouts, and the whereabouts of the car and given its keys. Police told the woman and her mother they could follow up if she remembered anything further.
2:16 a.m.: A vehicle was disabled on the Blackburn Rotary.
Tuesday, April 19
Debris in the roadway was reported on between Exit 55 and 54 on Route 128 north at 11:25 a.m., when a large fence in the middle of the road about a mile past Route 133 was moved to the side of the highway; on Route 128 south at 10:55 a.m. and 3:05 p.m.; and on Riverview Road at 6:28 p.m.
4:19 p.m.: A follow-up investigation was conducted at Wingaersheek Beach on Atlantic Street. A caller reported a damaged post and wood from the boardwalk was used in a fire the previous night. Police reported fence rails were torn down and used to create a fire. Public Works was notified of the incident.d .
12:52 p.m.: An assault at Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street that took place Monday at 9 p.m. was reported at the station. A resident who was using two washing machines at the same time said another resident began an argument because she also wanted to use two machines and did not want to wait. There are three machines in the laundry room. The woman reported that the other woman grabbed a yellow “wet floor “ sign, swung it toward her and missed, but she was not hurt. After finishing her laundry and talking with her daughter, they believed it best to report the incident.
11:55 a.m.: Harassment was reported on Paws Lane.
10:34 a.m.: A person came into the police station to report a juvenile was missing. Police talked to a Heights at Cape Ann resident who spoke with the missing person by phone Monday night. At 12:17 p.m., a cruiser was sent to verify that the juvenile was not home; the officer said the youth was not at the two locations he checked.
10:12 a.m.: A caller said power lines had been down between houses on Prospect and Chestnut streets. An officer reported a tree at 33 Elm St. fell on the service wires to 91 Prospect St. National Grid was notified.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, April 19
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:33 a.m.: A Tarr’s Lane West resident reported smelling gas in the garage. Firefighters found no carbon monoxide readings.
7:24 a.m.: Power outage at the Rockport Police Department. Power was restored at around 3 p.m.
6:26 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a tree down on electrical wires on Brooks Road.
MACHESTER Tuesday, April 19
Storm damage: Between 7 and 8 a.m., Public Works was notified of three fallen trees, one each on Eaglehead Road and Union and Lincoln streets.
Traffic stops: Eleven drivers received warnings — seven written and four verbal — for violating traffic laws.
9:28 a.m.: Report of unemployment fraud on North Street.
6:50 p.m.: Smoking oil burner on Coolidge Point. Firefighters turned off the burner and ventilated the building.
ESSEX
Wednesday, April 20
1:30 a.m.: Verbal dispute on Rocky Hill Road. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
Tuesday, April 19
7:15 p.m.: Lift assist requested at Blue Marlin Grille on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:11 p.m.: Sylvia Moore-Smith, 31, of Beverly, was arrested on Martin Street on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Wrentham District Court. She made bail and was arraigned at Wrentham District Court on Wednesday morning.
12:07 p.m.: A driver on Apple Street received a criminal application for unlicensed operation and speeding.