In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, March 13
10:09 p.m.: A juvenile reported being jumped by on Brightside Avenue by two individuals who got out of a light-gray SUV while he was out walking his dog. The individuals caught up with him, and started throwing punches, then jumped back in the SUV and took off toward Beach Road. The juvenile knew one of the individuals by first name, but did not want to press charges at this time. He asked that a report be on file in case the issue escalates in the future.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Route 128 south at the off-ramp to Exit 53 at 9:36 a.m., on Maplewood Avenue at Derby Street at 10:41 a.m., in the vicinity of 1064 Washington St. at 4:39 p.m., and on Maplewood Avenue and Cleveland Street at 7:48 p.m.
6:26 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment at the Police Department on Main Street.
5:23 p.m.: Police disposed of a bag of hypodermic needles and other paraphernalia found on Washington Street.
3:52 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at 28 Washington St.
1:11 a.m.: An assault was reported at 50 Bass Ave.
Saturday, March 12
Crashes with property damage only were reported on at the Stop & Shop on Thatcher Road at 2:24 p.m. and on Flannagan Square at 4:46 p.m.
1:46 p.m.: A father and a son reported a past assault on Whistlestop Way. The son was reportedly punched in the face by another young man, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness, according to the police report. The juvenile showed documentation of a fracture from doctors. They also provided footage of the encounter that was being passed around on social media. Police were able to ID the suspect and planned to file a warrant for the arrest of the 16-year-old, who reportedly lives in another Cape Ann community. The warrant is for charges of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and wanton destruction of property worth $1,200, a phone that had been in the son’s hand which fell to the ground.
11:52 a.m.: After a reported disturbance on Prospect Street, police arrested a 56-year-old Gloucester man on a straight arrest warrant.
9:32 a.m.: After a reported disturbance on Barker Avenue, a patient was transported to the hospital.
Friday, March 11
7:34 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department which extinguished a chimney fire on Englewood Road
Motor-vehicle stops with citations/warnings issued: At 3:07 p.m. on Prospect and Main streets; at 2:36 p.m. on Main Street; at 2:16 p.m. at Rogers and Manuel F. Lewis streets; at 11:58 a.m. on Main Street, at 10:22 on Harbor Loop; at 10:05 a.m. on Main Street; at 9:53 a.m. on Main Street; at 9:35 on Main Street; at 9:09 a.m. at Rogers and Hancock streets; at 8:38 a.m. at Harbor Loop; at 8:25 p.m. on Main Street; at 1:51 a.m. on Washington Street and Riverside Avenue; and at 1:34 a.m. on Prospect and Pleasant streets.
12:43 p.m.: After a report of a crash with property damage on Railroad Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 34-year-old Gloucester man on charges of driving without a license and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
12:29 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment at the Police Department on Main Street.
12:16 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Pond Road at Eastern Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 17-year-old on a charge of driving without a license.
12:43 a.m.: Police took a report of an assault on Prospect Street. Police responded, but could not locate the calling party.
ROCKPORT
Weekend medical emergencies: Three were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. One refused ambulance services. One received a lift assist.
Weekend traffic stops: Three people received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
Sunday, March 13
7:12 p.m.: A Railroad Avenue resident reported a missing Amazon order. Amazon was notified.
3:06 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their home on Broadway.
Saturday, March 12
9:52 p.m.: Report of a power outage on Curtis Street due to a tree limb tangled in electrical wires. National Grid was notified and power was restored a short time later.
1:26 p.m.: Report of a blown transformer on Tarrs Lane causing a blackout for a majority of downtown homes. National Grid was able fix the transformer and restore power at around 5 p.m.
Friday, March 11
3:09 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured raccoon on King Street.
MANCHESTER
Weekend medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a court summons for operating with a suspended license. Two others received citations for speeding. Four received warnings — one written and three verbal — for violating traffic laws.
Sunday, March 13
9:45 p.m.: Report of a dispute between two people on Central Street. Officers gave one of the people involved a ride home.
8:30 p.m.: An Old Essex Road resident sought medical advice. The person later took himself to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, March 12
8:09 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a guardrail on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported and the car was towed. State Police were notified to investigate the accident.
2:38 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a possum wandering around the back deck of an Ancient County Way home.
12:11 p.m.: Report of a single-car accident on Route 128 southbound. No injuries were reported and the car was towed.
9:59 a.m.: Report of a past minor car accident on Central Street.
1:10 a.m.: Benjamin Horgan, 25, of 45 Folly Pond Road, Apt. 13, Beverly, was arrested on Route 128 southbound on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and speeding. He was arraigned at Salem District Court Monday.
Friday, March 11
3:56 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Flatley Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
12:38 p.m.: An employee of Riverside Cycle on Elm Street reported a possible attempted break-in overnight. The front door reportedly had marks indicating someone had tried to break it down, but no entry was gained. The matter is under investigation.
ESSEX
Weekend medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. One received a lift assist.
Weekend traffic stops: Three drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Six others also received verbal warnings.
Sunday, March 13
Building and area checks done throughout the day.
Saturday, March 12
11:26 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run at a parking lot on Western Avenue. Officers gave the person who owned the car that was hit a ride home. No further information is available at this time.
4:01 p.m.: A Western Avenue resident reported his or her dog missing. Animal Control was notified.
Friday, March 11
4:56 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were reported and both cars were towed. One driver received a citation for tailgating.