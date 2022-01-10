In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester over the weekend. Six refused ambulance services.
Sunday, Jan. 9
5:21 p.m.: Officers assisted a Beach Street resident who was locked out of his or her home.
1:10 p.m.: Officers notified a Point De Chene Avenue resident that one of his or her windows was broken.
Saturday, Jan. 8
2:36 p.m.: Officers spoke to a Granite Street resident about shoveling snow into the street.
10:45 a.m.: National Grid was notified to fix a downed telephone pole on Joseph Way.
10:18 a.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on Great Hill Lane.
Friday, Jan. 7
12:04 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Langsford Street in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies over the weekend: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Three lift assists were completed.
Traffic stops: Five drivers received warnings — three verbal and two written — for violating traffic laws over the weekend.
Low-hanging wires: National Grid and Comcast were called to fix electrical wires on Loading Place Lane and cable wires on Harbor Street over the weekend.
Sunday, Jan. 9
9:52 a.m.: Report filed regarding ongoing harassment on Central Street.
9:11 a.m.: Two cars spinning out on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. Both cars suffered heavy front-end damage and were towed from the scene.
Saturday, Jan. 8
9:45 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm on Powder House Lane. Firefighters shut down the building’s utility room and contacted the building manager.
Friday, Jan. 7
5:06 p.m.: Report of a minor fender-bender on Summer Street. The drivers exchanged information.
4:39 p.m.: The DPW was notified to fix downed light poles on Summer Street and Crooked Lane.
Thursday, Jan. 6
6:48 p.m.: Officers assisted a Summer Street resident that was locked out of their home.