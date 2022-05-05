In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, May 4
10:59 p.m.: A juvenile matter was reported at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
10:03 p.m.: Parking enforcement was conducted on Kondelin Road.
8:55 p.m.: A stop on Western Avenue resulted in a citation/warning being issued.
4:10 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Lexington Avenue.
2:14 p.m.: Forgery/counterfeiting was reported on Trask Street.
11:14 a.m.: An incapacitated person was transported to the hospital on East Main and Parker streets.
10:45 a.m.: A report of threats at Beeman Memorial Elementary School on Cherry Street is under investigation.
9:57 a.m.: Police took a report of threats at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road, about 20 minutes after the supermarket reported a hold-up alarm.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Grant Circle at 7:18 a.m. and at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street at 8:39 a.m.
8:33 a.m.: No action was required for a report of someone loitering at the Green Street Playground on School House Road.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, May 4
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:39 p.m.: Report of identity theft on Broadway. The matter is under investigation.
10:51 a.m.: Firefighters turned off a leaking gas line on Tuna Wharf. The building's gas provider was later notified.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stops: Two drivers received criminal applications for operating with a suspended license and operating with revoked registration, respectively, from Tuesday to Wednesday. Ten others received warnings — seven written and three verbal — for violating traffic laws.
Wednesday, May 4
9:24 p.m.: Report of a past minor fender bender on Central Street.
6:37 p.m.: Report of a person trespassing on an Old Wenham Way property and taking pictures. The matter is under investigation.
4:37 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a court summons for operating with a suspended license and seatbelt and inspection sticker violations.
4:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Old Essex Road. The person refused medical services.
Tuesday, May 3
4:52 p.m.: Report of a person trespassing on a North Street yard. The matter is under investigation.
1:28 p.m.: A car parked on Mill Street had its hood damaged by a fallen tree limb. No injuries were reported.
1 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for operating with revoked registration.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital between Tuesday and Thursday morning.
Traffic stops: Between Tuesday and Thursday morning, three drivers received citations and three received warnings — two written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws. One driver received a criminal application for unlicensed operation and a hands free violation
Wednesday, May 4
7:43 p.m.: Officers advised a person reporting a land dispute on Pickering Street.