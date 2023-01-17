In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Monday, Jan. 16

2:03 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Pooles Lane address.

12:17 p.m.: Police reported troublesome road conditions at a Main Street address. Public Works was notified.

11:02 a.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Sheehan Terrace address to a hospital.

Sunday, Jan. 15

7:30 p.m.: Fire officials conducted a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Kitefield Road address.

6:20 p.m.: Police reported troublesome road conditions at a Main Street address. The DPW was notified.

1:20 p.m.: Police received a report of troublesome road conditions at a Main Street address. The DPW was notified.

10:11 a.m.: Fire officials conducted a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Railroad Avenue address.

8:40 a.m.: Fire officials conducted a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Main Street address.

Saturday, Jan. 14

9:38 p.m.: Police conducted a motor vehicle stop at a Main Street address. A verbal warning was issued.

5:06 p.m.: Police received a report of suspicious activity at a Long Beach address. A search of the area proved negative.

2:05 p.m.: Police reported troublesome road conditions on Main Street. Public Works was notified.

7:03 a.m.: Police conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Street and Atlantic Avenue. A verbal warning was given.

Friday, Jan. 13

11:44 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from Lattof Farm Circle address to a hospital.

2:32 p.m.: Police reported troublesome road conditions at T Wharf. Public Works was notified.

9:01 a.m.: Fire officials reported a medical ambulance transport from a Smith Road address to a hospital.

ESSEX

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Animal complaints on Harlow Street at 2 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at Lanes Road at 5:07 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

Traffic stops made on Main Street at 12:08 p.m. and Southern Avenue at Fire Road at 9:38 p.m. The drivers were issued a verbal warning and a citation respectively.

6:55 p.m.: An individual was given a ride after a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:35 p.m.: An individual on Apple Street was spoken to regarding an animal complaint.

9:02 a.m.: The Fire Department ambulance responded to Southern Avenue for an unconscious individual.

Citizens were assisted on John Wise Avenue at 12:20 and 1:22 p.m.

MANCHESTER

Sunday, Jan. 16

8:25 p.m.: Animal control notified of a dog missing from School Street.

6:39 p.m.: A barrel cone creating a dangerous hazard on Route 128 southbound was removed from the roadway.

2:36 p.m.: State Police were notified of report of a vehicle off the road on Route 128 southbound.

1:32 a.m.: A large branch creating a dangerous hazard in the roadway of Mill Street was removed.

Saturday, Jan. 14

5 p.m.: Mutual aid ambulance service requested at a fire by Wenham.

2:49 p.m.: A residential alarm in mud room at a Walker Road home was activated. All was found in order.

1:05 p.m.: Mutual aid ambulance service requested at a fire on School Street in Topsfield was cancelled.

11:15 a.m.: Medical aid requested on Harold Street for a person short of breath. Ambulance service was refused.

3:32 a.m.: Suspicious activity or persons in front of Crosby’s Marketplace on Summer Street. They were waiting for a ride.

2:14 a.m.: Suspicious activity or persons on Beach Street. A group of youths inside the restaurant were told to disperse.

