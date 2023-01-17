In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, Jan. 16
2:03 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Pooles Lane address.
12:17 p.m.: Police reported troublesome road conditions at a Main Street address. Public Works was notified.
11:02 a.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Sheehan Terrace address to a hospital.
Sunday, Jan. 15
7:30 p.m.: Fire officials conducted a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Kitefield Road address.
6:20 p.m.: Police reported troublesome road conditions at a Main Street address. The DPW was notified.
1:20 p.m.: Police received a report of troublesome road conditions at a Main Street address. The DPW was notified.
10:11 a.m.: Fire officials conducted a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Railroad Avenue address.
8:40 a.m.: Fire officials conducted a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Main Street address.
Saturday, Jan. 14
9:38 p.m.: Police conducted a motor vehicle stop at a Main Street address. A verbal warning was issued.
5:06 p.m.: Police received a report of suspicious activity at a Long Beach address. A search of the area proved negative.
2:05 p.m.: Police reported troublesome road conditions on Main Street. Public Works was notified.
7:03 a.m.: Police conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Street and Atlantic Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
Friday, Jan. 13
11:44 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from Lattof Farm Circle address to a hospital.
2:32 p.m.: Police reported troublesome road conditions at T Wharf. Public Works was notified.
9:01 a.m.: Fire officials reported a medical ambulance transport from a Smith Road address to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Animal complaints on Harlow Street at 2 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at Lanes Road at 5:07 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
Traffic stops made on Main Street at 12:08 p.m. and Southern Avenue at Fire Road at 9:38 p.m. The drivers were issued a verbal warning and a citation respectively.
6:55 p.m.: An individual was given a ride after a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
4:35 p.m.: An individual on Apple Street was spoken to regarding an animal complaint.
9:02 a.m.: The Fire Department ambulance responded to Southern Avenue for an unconscious individual.
Citizens were assisted on John Wise Avenue at 12:20 and 1:22 p.m.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Jan. 16
8:25 p.m.: Animal control notified of a dog missing from School Street.
6:39 p.m.: A barrel cone creating a dangerous hazard on Route 128 southbound was removed from the roadway.
2:36 p.m.: State Police were notified of report of a vehicle off the road on Route 128 southbound.
1:32 a.m.: A large branch creating a dangerous hazard in the roadway of Mill Street was removed.
Saturday, Jan. 14
5 p.m.: Mutual aid ambulance service requested at a fire by Wenham.
2:49 p.m.: A residential alarm in mud room at a Walker Road home was activated. All was found in order.
1:05 p.m.: Mutual aid ambulance service requested at a fire on School Street in Topsfield was cancelled.
11:15 a.m.: Medical aid requested on Harold Street for a person short of breath. Ambulance service was refused.
3:32 a.m.: Suspicious activity or persons in front of Crosby’s Marketplace on Summer Street. They were waiting for a ride.
2:14 a.m.: Suspicious activity or persons on Beach Street. A group of youths inside the restaurant were told to disperse.