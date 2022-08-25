In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
4:08 p.m.: Public Works was notified that a Stockholm Avenue home had no water.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 24
12:47 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog biting a person on Walker Road.
8:20 a.m.: Officers assisted a Central Street resident that was locked out of his or her home.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 25
2:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Traffic stops: Two citations and four verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
12:55 p.m.: Report of a past incident involving a car hitting a person in the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot on Main Street. No injuries were reported. The matter is under investigation.