In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.

4:08 p.m.: Public Works was notified that a Stockholm Avenue home had no water.

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, Aug. 24

12:47 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog biting a person on Walker Road.

8:20 a.m.: Officers assisted a Central Street resident that was locked out of his or her home.

ESSEX

Thursday, Aug. 25

2:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Traffic stops: Two citations and four verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.

12:55 p.m.: Report of a past incident involving a car hitting a person in the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot on Main Street. No injuries were reported. The matter is under investigation.

