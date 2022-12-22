In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Tuesday, Dec. 20

9:42 p.m.: Police took a report of a disturbance on Warner Street.

Crashes with property damage only: At 6:37 p.m. on Main Street; at 6:02 p.m. on Washington and Reynard streets; at 3:05 p.m. on Eastern Avenue; and at 11:52 a.m. on Washington Street.

5:31 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop at Kent Circle, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 62-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with driving without a license.

5:04 p.m.: Police took a report of stolen property.

2:50 p.m.: Police recovered a hypodermic needle on Pleasant Street.

12:01 p.m.: Vandalism to a tree farm and composting business on Concord Street was reported.

11:33 a.m.: Police went to assist the Fire Department with a life alert activation at Harbor Village on Main Street. The alarm company made contact with the person and the call was canceled.

10:35 a.m.: As a result of a well-being check on Railroad Avenue, a patient was taken to the hospital.

8:47 a.m.: Credit Card fraud was under investigation. A resident called to report a fraudulent charge on her ATM card after her wallet went missing the day before. Since then, she noticed an ATM withdrawal of $100 from an ATM on Washington Street.

12:20 a.m.: After a report of a robbery at the 7-Eleven on Washington Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 41-year-old Gloucester resident with a charge of attempting to commit a crime.

Monday, Dec. 19

6:56 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Beacon Street.

6:15 p.m.: No action was required for a report of threats on Prospect Street.

5:33 p.m.: Harassment was reported on East Main Street.

5:11 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at an establishment on Porter Street.

4:18 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Highland Street.

3:26 p.m.: Peace was restored after multiple calls for a fight in progress Sayward Street and Bass Avenue. There were reports of parties running on Sayward Street.

1:12 p.m.: After a report of an assault at the 7-Eleven on Bass Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 29-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with assault and battery.

10:47 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on East Main Street.

ROCKPORTWednesday Dec. 21

5:03 a.m.: Fire officials conducted a medical emergency transport.

4:32 a.m.: Fire officials responded to a Haddow Road address.

Tuesday Dec. 20

10 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Granite Street address.

6:53 p.m.: Police reported lost and found property at a King Street address.

6:28 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Station Square address.

1:55 p.m.: Fire officials responded to an address at Laurel Acres.

MANCHESTER

Wednesday Dec. 21

9:06 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a Bennett Street address.

2:54 p.m.: Police responded to a Ledgewood Road address after a report of road rage.

9:29 a.m.: Animal Control reported a loose dog. The dog was reportedly reunited with his owner.

Tuesday Dec. 20

2:43 p.m.: Police investigated a motor vehicle accident on Lincoln Street. No injuries were reported.

7:52 a.m.: Police investigated a report of a motor vehicle accident on the southbound lanes of Route 128. A single car reportedly went into the median.

