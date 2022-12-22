In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 20
9:42 p.m.: Police took a report of a disturbance on Warner Street.
Crashes with property damage only: At 6:37 p.m. on Main Street; at 6:02 p.m. on Washington and Reynard streets; at 3:05 p.m. on Eastern Avenue; and at 11:52 a.m. on Washington Street.
5:31 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop at Kent Circle, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 62-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with driving without a license.
5:04 p.m.: Police took a report of stolen property.
2:50 p.m.: Police recovered a hypodermic needle on Pleasant Street.
12:01 p.m.: Vandalism to a tree farm and composting business on Concord Street was reported.
11:33 a.m.: Police went to assist the Fire Department with a life alert activation at Harbor Village on Main Street. The alarm company made contact with the person and the call was canceled.
10:35 a.m.: As a result of a well-being check on Railroad Avenue, a patient was taken to the hospital.
8:47 a.m.: Credit Card fraud was under investigation. A resident called to report a fraudulent charge on her ATM card after her wallet went missing the day before. Since then, she noticed an ATM withdrawal of $100 from an ATM on Washington Street.
12:20 a.m.: After a report of a robbery at the 7-Eleven on Washington Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 41-year-old Gloucester resident with a charge of attempting to commit a crime.
Monday, Dec. 19
6:56 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Beacon Street.
6:15 p.m.: No action was required for a report of threats on Prospect Street.
5:33 p.m.: Harassment was reported on East Main Street.
5:11 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at an establishment on Porter Street.
4:18 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Highland Street.
3:26 p.m.: Peace was restored after multiple calls for a fight in progress Sayward Street and Bass Avenue. There were reports of parties running on Sayward Street.
1:12 p.m.: After a report of an assault at the 7-Eleven on Bass Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 29-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with assault and battery.
10:47 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on East Main Street.
ROCKPORTWednesday Dec. 21
5:03 a.m.: Fire officials conducted a medical emergency transport.
4:32 a.m.: Fire officials responded to a Haddow Road address.
Tuesday Dec. 20
10 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Granite Street address.
6:53 p.m.: Police reported lost and found property at a King Street address.
6:28 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Station Square address.
1:55 p.m.: Fire officials responded to an address at Laurel Acres.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday Dec. 21
9:06 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a Bennett Street address.
2:54 p.m.: Police responded to a Ledgewood Road address after a report of road rage.
9:29 a.m.: Animal Control reported a loose dog. The dog was reportedly reunited with his owner.
Tuesday Dec. 20
2:43 p.m.: Police investigated a motor vehicle accident on Lincoln Street. No injuries were reported.
7:52 a.m.: Police investigated a report of a motor vehicle accident on the southbound lanes of Route 128. A single car reportedly went into the median.