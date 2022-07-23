An assault at Wingaersheek Beach on Atlantic Street was reported Tuesday, July 19, at about 11:35 a.m.
Police responded to the parking clerk’s gate and spoke with a city employee who said a man in a vehicle that was low to the ground with wide tires was allegedly upset there was no parking space available for him, according to the police report.
The report stated the man was told to pull around the clerk shack and exit the parking area. The man did so but then stopped on the exit side. The clerk reportedly told police he believed there were four men in the vehicle. The clerk told police a second black car behind it with a female inside appeared to be with the first vehicle. The man continued to argue about the parking with employee on the exit side of the gate. The employee indicated again the man needed to leave the area or he would call the police.
“The male stated that he was a police officer then exited the vehicle and took a swing at (the employee), making contact with his right forearm/wrist,” the report states. Police observed red bruising marks in three places on the employee’s arm. The vehicle then sped off. No other vehicle description was given, the report stated.
— Ethan Forman
Fishing rods stolen off boats
Fishing rods were stolen off a least three boats at a Harbor Loop marina last week.
“Multiple boats had fishing rods stolen,” Wednesday's police log stated.
A man told police at 7:23 a.m. someone had climbed on his boat and taken two Penn striper rods and reels valued at $250 each. The man also reported someone took two striper rods from two other boats.
Police confirmed rods were taken from one of the boats after contacting the owner who valued them at $269 each. An attempt to contact the third boat owner was unsuccessful.
The marina was notified of the breaks and was in process Friday of installing multiple surveillance cameras.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, July 22
8:09 a.m.: Bicyclist reportedly hit by a motor vehicle on Route 128 south. No further information was available Friday.
3:43 a.m.: Smoke alarms activated on Concord Street, and a request for firefighters to be dispatched was made. Police assisted the Fire Department at the scene.
Thursday, July 21
8:38 p.m.: A caller reported his friend was intoxicated, was assaulting him at Wingaerasheek Beach on Atlantic Street, and attempting to drive away. Police gave a courtesy ride to a woman and transported a man to an MBTA station. The report refers to an arrest but further information was not available on Friday.
7:56 p.m.: A bag was reported stolen from the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
6:27 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of an unwelcome guest on Rocky Neck Avenue.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street at 1:50 p.m., which is under investigation, and on Route 128 north at 6:10 p.m.
5:52 p.m.: A 911 caller reported a possible water main break inside her house on Quarry Street. The call was referred to the Gloucester Fire Department and a crew was dispatched.
5:32 p.m.: A disabled motor vehicle was towed from the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge on Route 128 north.
3:23 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of a hold-up alarm at a bank on Main Street. A false alarm was also reported at 10:11 a.m.
1:13 p.m.: A fire was reported in a trash truck on Gee Avenue, and a smoking battery was removed and was in the roadway. Police assisted the Gloucester Fire Department at the scene.
10:58 a.m.: A caller from Woodward Avenue reported smoke in the area. The Fire Department responded and deemed the smoke was coming from a controlled brush fire it was conducting at Magnolia Woods.
10:51 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a controlled burn of brush in the area of the Magnolia Woods soccer fields on Western Avenue.
10:09 a.m.: Forgery/counterfeiting was reported at a bank on Main Street.
Wednesday, July 20
9:49 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Washington Street.
Harassment was reported at an East Main Street restaurant at 4:43 p.m. and on Maplewood Avenue at 7:32 p.m.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Essex Avenue at Kent Circle at 11:42 p.m., in the vicinity of Niles Beach on Eastern Point Boulevard at 1 p.m., and at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street at 3:50 p.m.
2:51 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Sadler Street.
12:25 p.m.: Parking enforcement at St. Peter’s Square resulted in a vehicle being towed.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 21
9:25 p.m.: Report of a group of people lighting a campfire on Long Beach. Officers spoke to the group about the town's rules and extinguished the fire.
5:04 p.m.: Officers removed a bag of hypodermic needles from King Street and disposed of them safely.
5:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The individual refused ambulance services.
3:44 p.m.: Report of property damage to a stone pillar on Popplestone Lane. The matter is currently under investigation.
2:51 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
1:53 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Railroad Avenue. No injuries were reported.
12:37 a.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on Phillips Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, July 21
1:54 p.m.: Report of a possibly unconscious person at The Plains. It was later reported the person was in a deep sleep. Medical services were not needed.
7 a.m.: Officers removed a trash barrel from the roadway on Route 128 northbound.