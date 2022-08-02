In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., eight people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital, one refused ambulance services and one received a lift assist.
Monday, Aug. 1
Parking tickets: Two illegally parked cars were tagged and one was towed.
Sunday, July 31
8:45 p.m.: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire off Woodland Road.
3:33 p.m.: Officers issued a group of children town bylaw violations for swimming in Carlson’s Quarry multiple times.
2:48 p.m.: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire off Woodland Road.
Saturday, July 30
11:02 p.m.: Public Works was notified that multiple Main Street residents had reported discolored tap water.
5:47 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson’s Quarry.
11:26 a.m.: Officer removed a piece of metal embedded in the roadway on Granite Street.
10:40 a.m.: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire off Woodland Road.
10:14 a.m.: Report of minor vandalism to a mailbox and real estate sign on South Street.
10:06 a.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a water main break on Marmion Way.
Friday, July 29
11:59 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm on Breakwater Avenue. Firefighters aired out the home and cleared a short time later.
7:03 p.m.: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire off Woodland Road.
1:55 p.m.: A person staying at the Rockport Inn and Suites reported someone had broken into their car. Nothing appeared missing and officers reported there was no evidence of an attempted break-in.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, one person was transported by ambulance to a hospital, one received medical services on site and two received lift assists.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday, three citations and 11 warnings — two written and nine verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Monday, Aug. 1
4:28 p.m.: Report of a past car accident on Beach Street.
Sunday, July 31
10:02 a.m.: The MBTA was notified of broken train gates on Beach Street.
Saturday, July 306:32 p.m.: Firefighters provided mutual aid to a fire call in Hamilton.
6:07 p.m.: Report of a bike running over a work hose pumping water into a School Street home near the water main replacement site. The DPW was able to fix the hose.
10:34 a.m.: Keolis was notified of an open electrical box on Beach Street.
1:40 a.m.: Report of a missing stop sign on Arbella Street.
Friday, July 29
8:33 p.m.: Animal Control freed a seagull wrapped in fishing line on Raymond Street.
10:31 a.m.: Public Works removed a fallen tree from the roadway on Harbor Street.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, one person was transported by ambulance to a hospital and two received lift assists.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday, four citations and seven warnings — two written and five verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Parking tickets: Between Friday and Monday, 21 illegally parked cars were tagged.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
6:18 a.m.: The Coast Guard reported a 39-foot boat with three adults on board was taking on water off Choate Island. Essex and Gloucester Harbormasters responded. The boat was determined to be located in Ipswich and was later towed to shore. No injuries were reported.
Monday, Aug. 1
Building and area checks were held throughout the day.
Sunday, July 31
9:54 p.m.: Officers assisted Hamilton Police with a car accident in their town.
Saturday, July 30
12:07 p.m.: Report of a potential scam on Conomo Point. Officers advised the person regarding civil complaints.
6:34 a.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of a small boat flipping over on Essex River. The passengers were not in distress and no injuries were reported.
Friday, July 29
2:33 p.m.: Officers removed debris from the roadway on Martin Street.