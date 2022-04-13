In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, April 10
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Nautilus Road at 11:06 a.m., at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 3:58 p.m., the Speedway gas station on Main Street at 5:35 p.m., and on Magnolia Avenue at 8:31 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Perkins Street.
6:07 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on the Route 128 Extension southbound between the rotaries.
5:34 p.m.: Vandalism was reported at Pond View Village on Cobblestone Lane.
4:33 p.m.: Larceny was reported at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue.
1:54 p.m.: Drug activity was reported at a playground on Fort Square.
9:52 a.m.: Peace was restored after a reported disturbance on Maplewood Avenue and Smith Street.
Saturday, April 9
3:30 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Concord Street.
10:38 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
10:08 a.m.: After a report of a disturbance, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 58-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of assault and battery.
1:49 a.m.: A disturbance call resulted in police filing a criminal complaint in court against a 47-year-old Gloucester man on two counts of assault and one count of assault on an intimate partner.
12:12 a.m.: Kevin Murphy, 59, of 370 Main St., Gloucester, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor, assault and battery and disturbing the peace, following a report of a past burglary on Chestnut Street.
Friday, April 8
11:30 p.m.: An assault was reported on Washington Street.
3:35 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment at the Action Shelter on Main Street.
2:59 p.m.: Jesse T. Benson, 32, of 72A Proctor Street, Salem, was arrested on charges of drinking in a public way or place, possession outside of a residence of more than 2 ounces of marijuana, and carrying a dangerous weapon. A disturbance call on Railroad Avenue led police to make to the arrest.
1:30 p.m.: A 44-year-old Lynn resident was arrested at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street on a straight arrest warrant. The incident was under investigation.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, April 12
4:22 p.m.: Report of graffiti on a rock at Pingree Park on Story Street. The matter is under investigation.
1:57 p.m.: Officers provided a courtesy ride to a person on School Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, April 12
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
ESSEX
Wednesday, April 13
Traffic stops: Two drivers received citations for violating traffic laws.
Tuesday, April 12
Traffic stops: Four drivers received warnings — two written and two verbal — for violating traffic laws.