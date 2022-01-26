In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Jan 26
6:50 a.m.: A 43-year-old Rockport driver told an officer during a traffic stop on on School House Road that he was unaware his vehicle’s registration had been revoked for lack of insurance. Police plan to seek charges of driving an uninsured motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with a revoked registration against the man.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
6:27 p.m.: Mark E. Rossi, 60, of 14 Poplar Park was arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct after police responded to a report of an unwelcome guest at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street.
2:32 p.m.: A vehicle was towed and a citation issued to the driver after a traffic stop on East Main Street and Gerring Road.
1:05 p.m.: A resident came to the police station to report jewelry missing from her Perkins Street home that she believed may have been stolen, according to a police report.
11:23 a.m.: Two Western Avenue residents reported their vehicles, both parked in their driveway at 11 p.m., had been broken into sometime overnight while they were sleeping. When a man went to his vehicle in the morning, he said his doors were open as well as his trunk. Both noticed footprints in the snow leading from the street around the mailbox across the driveway and front yard to the driver’s seat and trunk of one of the cars. The footprints then led from vehicle to vehicle and then back to the street. Another officer also reported numerous car breaks overnight.
11:14 a.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported on Prospect Street.
10:30 a.m.: A larceny was reported on Hampden Street.
Burglary/past break-ins were reported on Western Avenue at 8:45 and 10:18 a.m.
2:42 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Dory Road.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 25
4:19 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Sandy Bay Terrace.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 25
11:38 a.m.: Medical emergency on Raymond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan. 25
6:59 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
6:02 p.m.: Report of an outdoor light fixture catching fire at a Turtleback Road home. The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived. The light was disconnected from the home.
8:58 a.m.: Medical emergency on Piper Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.