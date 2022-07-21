In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Two received lift assists.
Thursday, July 21
12:18 a.m.: Officers dismissed a couple who were camping out near Pooles Lane.
Wednesday, July 20
9:32 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a broken streetlight on Penzance Road.
11:26 a.m.: Report of a moving van hitting a car on High Street. No injuries and minor damage were reported.
8:22 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on South Street.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital, one refused ambulance services and one received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Four drivers received warnings — one written and three verbal — for traffic violations.
Wednesday, July 20
11:25 a.m.: Report of a large excavator causing minor cosmetic damage on the Old Neck Road roadway.
11:16 a.m.: Report of a stolen garden cart on Summer Street. The matter is currently under investigation.
9:46 a.m.: Report of past property damage on Newport Park.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 20
Traffic stops: Three citations and two verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
11 a.m.: Officers spoke to multiple boat owners about the town's rules regarding launching off Front Beach.
4 p.m.: Officers filed a report made at the police station regarding possible fraud.
6:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.