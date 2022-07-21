In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Two received lift assists. 

Thursday, July 21

12:18 a.m.: Officers dismissed a couple who were camping out near Pooles Lane. 

Wednesday, July 20

9:32 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a broken streetlight on Penzance Road. 

11:26 a.m.: Report of a moving van hitting a car on High Street. No injuries and minor damage were reported. 

8:22 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on South Street. 

MANCHESTER

Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital, one refused ambulance services and one received a lift assist. 

Traffic stops: Four drivers received warnings — one written and three verbal — for traffic violations. 

Wednesday, July 20

11:25 a.m.: Report of a large excavator causing minor cosmetic damage on the Old Neck Road roadway. 

11:16 a.m.: Report of a stolen garden cart on Summer Street. The matter is currently under investigation. 

9:46 a.m.: Report of past property damage on Newport Park. 

ESSEX

Wednesday, July 20

Traffic stops: Three citations and two verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations. 

11 a.m.: Officers spoke to multiple boat owners about the town's rules regarding launching off Front Beach.

4 p.m.: Officers filed a report made at the police station regarding possible fraud. 

6:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

