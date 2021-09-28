In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER Monday, Sept. 27
12:37 p.m.: A caller from the Sawyer Free Library reported that he was on his scooter and someone on his bike was making comments to him and now he’s scared and would like to speak with an officer.
11:47 a.m.: Police followed up regarding a woman who had called several times and left messages looking to speak with police about jewelry stolen from her home. She requested to speak with officers in person. When the woman arrived at the station, an officer had her briefly wait for a detective. While she was waiting, the woman got agitated and took her shoe off and began banging it on the glass windowto get the officer’s attention. A detective then came out and brought her down to the police interview room. She said she was missing 10 pairs of gold earrings, one long 14-karat gold chain with a knife on it, two additional gold chains, one garnet stone necklace, and a garnet ring. She said that she usually kept the jewelry in a box inside her upstairs bathroom. She last saw the jewelry around Christmas 2020. She also believed she was missing two copper cooking pots. She said that she has people in her house often that help her with things and has three specific suspects that may have stolen the items. After the interview, police told her that they would check their pawn lists for anything that seemed to match her items. Several days later, the woman called again requesting that police come to her house on Holly Street. She said that a neighbor she had suspected of stealing the jewelry had never been inside her house and that her home was an art gallery. After that meeting, police contacted SeniorCare Inc. which has personnel familiar with the woman and they believe that there is a cognitive decline. After reviewing all of the information provided, police believe that the woman may be confused as to what has happened with her jewelry. At this point, police concluded, there is no reasonable suspicious to suggest that any of the suspects provided by the woman have stolen items from her residence.
ROCKPORT Tuesday, Sept. 28
4:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 27
Medical emergencies on Sandy Bay Terrace at 8:39 and 10:30 a.m., and on Parker Street at 6:01 p.m. The three individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:05 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Broadway. No injuries were reported. Both cars were driven away on their own power. Officers filed an accident report.
MANCHESTER Monday, Sept. 27
4:20 p.m.: Report of a possibly rabid raccoon approaching children on Pine Street. A neighbor was able to capture it in a trap. Animal Control was notified to remove the raccoon.
Medical emergencies at The Plains at 11:15 a.m. and Jersey Lane at 11:39 a.m. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Sept. 275:20 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding and a hands-free driving violation.
2:30 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a license plate violation.
10:35 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.