A Billerica man faces multiple charges stemming from two incidents in Gloucester on Saturday.
Peter A. Hughes, 41 of 232 Pond St. in Billerica faces charges of trespassing, assault and battery on a police officer, and disorderly conduct related to a disturbance at the Seaport Grille, 6 Rowe Square, at 8:06 p.m.
Police said they received several 911 calls about a man smashing cars and trying to prevent cars from leaving the lot. A security guard told police that Hughes, who had been a guest at a wedding at the Seaport banquet hall, pushed him then ripped the off the side mirrors from his vehicle, while his wife was in the car.
He was arrested after grabbing an officer who went to pick up Hughes’ license from the ground. Hughes was then arrested. On the way to booking, police noticed Hughes was injured and he was taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Police were then called to the hospital for an incident involving Hughes at 9:10 p.m. He also faces charges of assault and battery on ambulance personnel and disorderly conduct.
— Times staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Dec. 20
8:32 a.m.: Officers responded to Eastern and Harrison avenues for a “school problem.” No issues were observed.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to six calls between 1:08 and 5:59 a.m. Two people were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Well-being checks: Six were conducted between 3:27 a.m. and 9:11 p.m. Peace was restored during the two earliest calls.
Medical emergencies: Four calls were answered and at least one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
5:33 p.m.: A 61-year-old Mt Pleasant Street woman will be summonsed to court on a charge of driving after her license was suspended. The summons was issued after a car crash with property damage at Grant Circle.
911 calls: Officers responded to three, one of which was a false alarms.
Burglar alarm activations: Officers responded to three, checking at least one of the buildings.
9:59 a.m.: Animal control took place on Kent Circle.
Two citizens assisted in two locales at 9:28 and 9:32 a.m.
5:30 a.m.: A 40-year-old Rockport woman escaped serious injury after a single-truck crash on Washington Street. Police arrived to find the driver on the sidewalk and her GMC with heavy front-end damage and the airbags deployed. Paramedics checked out the driver, who refused further medical treatment. The driver was coming home from work and said she may have dozed off at the wheel. The was a light snow falling, and the road was wet and slick. The GMC was towed.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Two citizens assisted in two locales at 1:17 a.m. and 11:13 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Seven calls were answered and at least one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
9:36 p.m.: Robin Smith, 57, of 22 Bass Ave. was arrested charge of assault and battery on an intimate partner after police answered a 911 call from Bass Avenue. He was arraigned Monday in Gloucester District Court.
7:14 p.m.: Possible arson by the entrance of Rad Jewelers, 45 Main St. A witness reported seeing a gray-haired man in a brown jacket set trash on fire there, then leave when he noticed the witness. A statue was also damaged, but it was unknown if it was new or used damage.
Burglar alarm activations: Officers responded to four, checking the buildings.
6:28 p.m.: Possible vandalism to a pool on Echo Avenue.
6:28 p.m.: Peace restored following a complaint about parking on Spring Street.
Car crashes with property damage on Grove Street at 2:26 a.m., under investigation; Wells Street at 10:55 a.m., car towed; and Starknaught Heights at 11:37 a.m.
10:03 a.m.: Disturbance at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
Traffic stops: Two drivers were issued citations.
8:52 a.m.: Building checked after past breaking and entering and burglary reported at Eastern Point Retreat House on Niles Pond Road.
2:23 a.m.: A 30-year-old Orchard Road resident will be summonsed to court on a charge of driving after license suspension.
Friday, Dec. 17
11:53 p.m.: Peace restored after a disturbance on Arthur Street.
Well-being checks: Four conducted 10:29 a.m. and 9:21 p.m.
Assistance given to Fire Department at Heights of Cape Ann at 3:15 p.m., Washington Street at 3:49 p.m. and YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street at 6:44 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Six calls were answered between 1:01 a.m. and 2:54 p.m., and at least four people were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Larceny reported on Eastern Point Road at 11:34 a.m. and at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue at 3:11 p.m.
2:25 p.m.: Hypodermic needle retrieved from Centennial Avenue and disposed of safely.
1:04 p.m.: Car crash with property damage only on Grant Circle at Route 128 Extension.
11:41 a.m.: A 57-year-old East Middleborough man will be summonsed to court on a charge on a charge of leaving the scene of a car crash with property damage. The crash was off Gloucester Crossing Road near Ace Hardware.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Four people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend. Four refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Three people received warnings — one written and two verbal — for violating traffic laws over the weekend.
Sunday, Dec. 19
4:53 p.m.: A Drumlin Road resident reported his wife fell victim to an email scam involving gift cards.
Saturday, Dec. 18
8:12 a.m.: A Green Street resident reported smelling smoke in the home. Firefighters located and fixed an electrical issue inside one of the walls.
Friday, Dec. 17
11:13 p.m.: Report of a one-car crash on Thatcher Road. The driver refused ambulance services and the car was towed from the scene.
2:40 p.m.: Public Works patched a water main break on Pigeon Hill Street.
MANCHESTERMedical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend. One refused ambulance services. Two lift assists were reported.
Traffic stops: Six people received warnings — four written and two verbal — for violating traffic laws over the weekend.
Building and area checks were held throughout the weekend.
ESSEXMedical emergencies: Five people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. One lift assist was reported.
Traffic stops: Three people received citations and one received a written warning for violating traffic laws.
Monday, Dec. 20
12:50 a.m.: A car parked on the side of Main Street was ticketed for violating the town’s winter parking ban.
Sunday, Dec. 19
12:32 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Main Street.
9:18 a.m.: Officers removed a metal table frame from the roadway on Eastern Avenue.
12:41 a.m.: Report of a pick-up truck driving off the road and into a small river off Pond Street. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital and Tally’s towed the car out of the river. It is unclear at this time if the police plan on pursuing charges against the driver.
Saturday, Dec. 18
2:30 p.m.: Report of a gas odor outside the Blue Marlin Grille on Eastern Avenue. National Grid dug up and fixed a gas leak in the area later that night.
Friday, Dec. 17
2:01 p.m.: A driver reportedly hit a street sign on Martin Street. The sign has since been replaced by Public Works.