In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Aug. 26
1:20 a.m.: Harassment was reported at an establishment on Parker Street.
Thursday, Aug. 25
5:32 p.m.: A vehicle’s antenna was damaged on Sumner Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Western Avenue at 9:26 a.m., Atlantic Road at 1:04 p.m., and on Eastern Avenue at 3:38 p.m..
2:55 p.m.: Police took a report of a phone scam on Hesperus Avenue. The person reported she received an email from a cable provider that presented a 50% discount for customers who paid six months in advance. The email provided the person with two phone numbers that guided her through the process. The person on the phone asked the resident to buy $990 worth of Target gift cards. An officer called the numbers and made contact with an operator who avoided his questions and ultimately hung up.
12:13 p.m.: Police took a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon on Church and Middle streets. A person came into the lobby to report he was approached by a man who threatened him and brandished a firearm. The incident is under investigation.
9:51 a.m.: A caller reported a residence on Wheeler Street has been violating the city’s water ban by using sprinklers. No action was required of police.
8:23 a.m.: A call for a crash on Route 128 south was referred to another agency.
12:46 a.m.: A group was dispersed on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Disturbances were reported on on Prospect Street at 8:42 p.m. and Washington Street at 11:48 p.m..
8:38 p.m.: Shoplifting was reported at Ed’s Mini Mart on Washington Street.
2:18 p.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported on Atlantic Road.
1:22 p.m.: A 42-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight warrant on Burnham Street.
10:42 a.m.: A woman fell off a bike on Western Avenue and was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital by the Gloucester Fire Department.
5:58 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a report of a transformer fire on Rogers Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
6:10 p.m.: An East Main Street resident reported the past theft of a Ryobi power drill, batteries and a charging station.
2:53 p.m.: A disturbance on Poplar Street led police to file a criminal complaint in court against a 35-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of assault and battery.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Summer Street at 7:25 a.m. to which police responded, Essex Avenue at 1:03 p.m. and Middle Street on 1:58 p.m.
11:19 a.m.: A report of fraud was taken from resident who said someone unknown to her hacked her cable account and she was charged $7.46. The resident said credit cards were opened in her name and attached to the cable TV account.
10:05 a.m.: A 17-year-old was issued a citation on a charge of driving without a license after a two-car crash with property damage only on Washington Street and Railroad Avenue.
8:52 a.m.: After a report of a disturbance, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 58-year-old Gloucester man with charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and assault. A bank employee called police and said she had an upsetting encounter with the man after she learned from him he had been scammed after obtaining two gift cards and passing the codes off to scammers. The man was unhappy when the bank employee informed him that he would be responsible for the charge and that per the bank’s policy, it may go to small claims court. At this point, the man began to yell at the employee “in an irate manner.” The report states he wiped all of the belongings off the employee’s desk. This put her in fear for her safety and she yelled at him to leave her office, police said. Video footage showed other employees of the building rushing to her aid. Police also saw the employee exiting her office telling him to get out. The man was seen waving his arms in the air and yelling back at her before leaving the building, slamming the door before he proceeded to kick it. Police spoke by phone briefly with the man, informed him he was no longer welcome in the bank. The man swore at police and hung up before the officer could discuss the incident.
ROCKPORT
Traffic stops: Between Thursday and Friday at 7:30 a.m., two drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:24 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Long Branch Avenue was ticketed.
1:04 p.m.: Report of a past minor car accident on Granite Street. The person refused medical services.
9:26 a.m.: Officers spoke with a person on Seagull Street about the use of sprinklers during the outdoor water ban.
7:06 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a skunk from underneath a Doyle Cove Road porch.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Aug. 25
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:21 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a written warning for an inspection sticker violation and a verbal warning for tailgating.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 25
Traffic stops: One citation and four verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.