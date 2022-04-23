In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, April 22
11:16 a.m.: A theft was reported on Mt. Vernon Street.
9:16 a.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Commercial Street. Officers said the vehicle does not appear to be abandoned and they will continue to check on it.
2:21 a.m.: A vehicle was repossessed on Centennial Avenue.
Thursday, April 21
9:42 p.m.: A patient was transported to the hospital after a 911 call was made from Prospect Street.
8:28 p.m.: A juvenile matter was reported on Welch Lane.
6:58 p.m.: A parking complaint was reported on Sadler Street.
6:50 p.m.: A past larceny in was reported on Eastern Avenue. A person who travels a lot for work came home after several weeks and noticed some personal items and a jewelry box with rings and bracelets were missing. The woman told police that sometime near the end of March, she had a plumbing and heating company in her apartment to install new heat pumps and that she believed one of the workers had entered her locked bedroom without permission and taken the items. But when she came home, police said she noticed a boot print outside her bedroom door and things had been moved around inside. The company told her the worker needed to go in to measure a baseboard heater for replacement. However, police spoke with the landlord who believed the work was done in early February. The landlord said he had told the plumbers not to enter the bedroom and that the door was locked. Police attempted to contact the company.
5:02 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Youngs Road after a report of a basement had flooded.
3:29 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
11:24 a.m.: A Maplewood Avenue resident came into the lobby of the police station to report four fraudulent transactions in her bank account. This was reported to Citizens Bank and the account was frozen. The bank asked the person to report the incident to the police due to the large sum of money involved. Police did not have any suspects.
10:52 a.m.: Drug activity was reported at Heights at Cape Ann. The management office reported that an individual has been meeting different vehicles in the parking lot of the complex for short periods of time, according to a report. Contractors and other residents have also reported this to management. The office was requesting a few patrols through the lot throughout the day if possible.
10:05 a.m.: Service was made for a parking complaint on Rocky Neck Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 21
9:22 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for having a broken taillight.
8:46 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person on Thatcher Road about having his or her dog leashed while out on walks.
3:04 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a metal trash barrel that blew off Bearskin Neck and onto the shoreline.
10:56 a.m.: The DPW was notified of downed electrical wires on Atlantic Avenue.
10:01 a.m.: National Grid was notified to replace a telephone pole on South Street.
9:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person received medical services on site.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, April 21
Traffic stops: Fifteen drivers received warnings -- 12 written and three verbal -- for violating traffic laws.
5:30 p.m.: Officers gave a person walking on Route 128 southbound a courtesy ride to Gloucester.
3:48 a.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Friday, April 22
6:30 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to wrangle a loose horse wandering around Conomo Point Road.
Thursday, April 21
Traffic stops: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application. Two others received citations and two received warnings -- one verbal and one written -- for violating traffic laws.
3:26 p.m.: A resident came to the Police Department to report potential fraud.