In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, May 19
6:32 a.m.: A noise complaint, a neighbor banging on a person’s floor from the downstairs apartment since 8 p.m., was reported on Perkins Street. The report refers to an arrest, but there was no further information available in the report.
Wednesday, May 18
6:02 p.m.: A Hesperus Avenue resident reported a man driving a red sedan with a black top posing as a delivery driver for Amazon came to his house around 12:51 p.m. The man presented a business card that did not seem official and asked to take pictures of the property for “quality control.” The resident was not comfortable with the idea and the man left. Later, the resident, who thought this seemed strange, contacted Amazon services and learned the company does not send out employees to take pictures of homes. The resident then contacted police to report the suspicious behavior.
4:43 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was reported on Grant Circle.
4:10 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of loud music on Prospect and Chestnut streets.
2:15 p.m.: A person was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital after a report of a disturbance at the train station on Railroad Avenue.
Harassment was reported by a person at the station at 9:53 a.m. and on Friend Street at 1:13 p.m.
11:28 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Lexington Avenue.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on East Main Street at 8: 27 a.m and Gloucester Crossing Road at 11:19 a.m..
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, May 17
3:49 a.m.: Motor vehicle illegally parked on Tuna Wharf ticketed.
3:12 a.m.: Mini beat walk conducted on Main Street.
Building and area checks around town throughout the morning.
Monday, May 16
Medical calls to Calebs Lane at 8:59 a.m. when ambulance services were refused, and to Long Beach at 8:45 p.m. and Penzance Road at 9:58 p.m. when both individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Noise complaints: The source on Granite Street at 5:22 a.m. was not found, and the noise maker on Cathedral Avenue was spoken to at 9:17 p.m.
Animal calls: Animal Control notified of issue on Granite Street at 8:49 a.m. and on Landmark Lane at 5:13 p.m. when the animal was not found.
E911 hangups: Callers spoken to on Marmion Way at 1:50 p.m. and Forest Street at 2:27 p.m.
Illegal parking: Car ticketed on T-Wharf at 4:10 a.m. and driver spoken to on Beach Street on 2:14 p.m.
Citizens assisted on Granite Street at 9:54 a.m., and on Oakland Avenue at 11:25 a.m., when an individual was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
10:15 a.m.: Two Phillips Avenue residents reported their identities had been comprised and they were victims of fraud.
9:31 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
Mini beats conducted on Granite Street at 2:44 a.m., Main Street at 3:50 a.m., Prospect Street at 7:03 p.m., and Jerden’s Lane at 7:21 a.m.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.