In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, one refused ambulance services and one received a lift assist.
3:27 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a potentially vicious dog on Sandy Bay Terrace. No further information is available at this time.
1:53 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on High Street. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
10:31 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was ticketed.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. One refused ambulance services.
11:46 a.m.: Public WORKS was notified of a slab of concrete in the roadway on Union Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 10
9:41 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.