In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, July 6
7:30 a.m.: Police searched but could not locate a disturbance reported on Cleveland Place.
5:20 a.m.: No action was required after a report of a disturbance on Railroad Avenue.
2:54 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Lepage Lane.
12:28 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Route 128 south resulted in an arrest, according to the log. The report was not available because it had not been completed.
12:04 a.m.: Police could not locate a disturbance reported at a hotel on Atlantic Road.
Tuesday, July 5
10:17 p.m.: A disabled motor vehicle was reported at Plum Cove Beach on Washington Street.
9:16 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Prospect Street.
8:44 p.m.: After a 911 call, information on a green Toyota pickup that might be operated by an individual under the influence on Warner Street was broadcast to cruisers.
7:43 p.m.: A person came into the police station to request a well-being check on a highly intoxicated man seen outside the police station stumbling down Main Street. Police caught up with the man in a nearby parking lot, and a report says his speech was thick and slurred. Police said he “was uncooperative and would not answer simple questions.” Police called the Gloucester Fire Department paramedics to evaluate the man, who continued to try and walk away but was unsteady on his feet. He spoke with paramedics and was adamant he did not want medical services. Police arrested Gerald Fitzgerald, 56, of 23 Duncan St. Apt. 23, Gloucester and charged him with disorderly conduct. Because of his continued behavior, they were unable to complete the booking process shortly after he was arrested.
7:29 p.m.: Police assisted a disabled motor vehicle within Grant Circle on Route 128 north.
5:04 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Rocky Neck Avenue. They also took a report that day at 11:12 a.m.
3:50 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage only on Orchard Street.
3:15 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
2:12 p.m.: Someone loitering on Manuel F. Lewis Street swearing at passersby was moved along.
1:54 p.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported on Manuel F. Lewis Street when someone was reportedly drinking a beer on a bench. The person finished the container before police arrived.
10:33 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Beach Road.
9:51 a.m.: An abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Trask Street.
9:23 a.m.: A report of an assault at a storage service on Pearl Street resulted in an arrest, however more information was not available as the report had yet to be completed.
8:22 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Rocky Neck Avenue.
3:22 a.m.: Fireworks were reported on Western Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Six people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One refused ambulance services, one received medical services on site and one received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: One driver received a citation for a traffic violation. Eleven others received warnings — one written and ten verbal.
Parking tickets: Nine illegally parked cars were tagged.
Monday, July 4
8:03 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Jerden’s Lane.
3:11 a.m.: National Grid was notified of broken street lights on Jerden’s Lane.
Sunday, July 3
10:11 p.m.: Ten campfires on Long Beach were extinguished.
8:11 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people from a Longbranch Avenue home.
1:21 p.m.: Officers spoke with two people involved in a neighbor dispute on Squam Hill Court.
Sunday, July 2
7:35 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a downed electrical wire on Tarrs Lane West.
Friday, July 1
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Thursday, June 30
11:15 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm activated at a home on Marmion Way. Firefighters found slight traces of carbon monoxide, the home was ventilated, and the crew cleared a short time later.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 6
7:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
1:02 p.m.: State Police removed debris from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
12:15 p.m.: Report of a driver backing into a trailer on Pleasant Street. Minor damage was reported. Information was exchanged between both parties.
Tuesday, July 5
11:50 a.m.: Officers returned a flag left behind on Central Street to its owner.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Two criminal applications, 12 citations and nine warnings — three written and six verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Wednesday, July 6
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Tuesday, July 5
1:23 p.m.: Report of employees at a Southern Avenue business driving around at high speeds. Officers spoke with the employees and cleared a short time later.
9:11 a.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.