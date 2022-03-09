In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 9
7:11 a.m.: Police could not locate a reported disturbance on Lexington Avenue.
Tuesday, March 8
4:46 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Main Street.
4:02 p.m.: Possible trespassing at an apartment on Essex Avenue but police did not observe this activity.
4 p.m.: Police could not locate a reported suspicious person at the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge on Route 128 south.
3:46 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street and Veterans Way.
Motor vehicle stops: Citations/warnings were issued at 3:08 p.m. and 2:56 p.m. at Rogers and Hancock streets; at 2:42 p.m. on Rogers Street; at 1:33 p.m., 11:38 a.m., 10:24 a.m., and 9:48 a.m. in the vicinity of the Action shelter on Main Street; and at 9:31 a.m. at Rogers and Hancock streets.
12:45 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Fenley Road.
12:08 p.m.: Services were rendered for a disabled vehicle located between Grant Circle and A. Piatt Andrew Bridge on Route 128 south.
11:53 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 54-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of failing to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk and driving with a suspended license. The driver was stopped in the vicinity of the Action Inc. shelter at 370 Main St., as a police officer was acting as a "decoy" pedestrian in the crosswalk, and another officer saw a 1995 black Toyota Camry with New Hampshire plates failing to stop for the officer as he crossed.
9:38 a.m.: A caller reported a shoplifter inside the at the Dollar General on Whistlestop Way who was observed placing flashlights inside a backpack. Nothing was found in the backpack. The party was advised he would no longer be welcomed at the store.
8:16 a.m.: Credit card fraud was reported on Grapevine Road.
8:06 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Western Avenue.
3:22 a.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Poplar Park, a patient was transported to the hospital.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 8
7:03 p.m.: Officers dismissed a driver who was parked at Hallibut Point State Park after hours.
3:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on Jewett Street. The person was taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 8
Medical emergencies: Two were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Traffic stops: Three drivers received warnings — one written and two verbal — for violating traffic laws.
5:31 a.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical call in Beverly.
4:02 p.m.: A Summer Street resident reported falling victim to an Amazon email scam.
2:05 p.m.: Firefighters provided mutual aid to a three-alarm fire in Beverly.
11:29 a.m.: Marybeth Collins, 67, of 125 Maplewood Ave., Apt. 3, Gloucester, was arrested on Route 128 northbound on an active warrant. She was arraigned at Salem District Court on Tuesday morning.
5:19 a.m.: Firefighters provided mutual aid to a fire call in Hamilton.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 9
6:56 and 6:33 a.m.: Two drivers on John Wise and Southern avenues received citations for speeding and hands-free driving, respectively.
Tuesday, March 8
Traffic stops: Two drivers on Main Street and Southern Avenue received citations for hands-free driving and speeding, respectively. Three others received warnings — one written and two verbal — for violating traffic laws.
10:30 a.m.: National Grid repaired an electrical wire torn down by a fallen tree limb on Carlo Street.