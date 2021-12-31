In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

MANCHESTER

Thursday, Dec. 30

8:47 p.m.: A driver on Vine Street received a court summons for speeding. Police said the driver's license will receive a immediate threat suspension.

11:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused medical services.

ESSEX

Thursday, Dec. 30

7:38 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for operating with a suspended license and a marked lanes violation. The car was towed from the scene.

7:50 a.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

3 a.m.: A car parked on the street during the town's winter parking ban was ticketed.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you