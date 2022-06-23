In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, June 22

Medical emergencies: Two people transported by ambulance to a hospital. One refused ambulance services and two received lift assists.

3:19 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.

8:58 a.m.: A person reported being bitten by a dog on Old Garden Beach. Animal Control is investigating.

8:33 a.m.: Public Works fixed a dislodged manhole cover on Stockholm Avenue.

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, June 22

Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.

ESSEX

Medical emergencies: Between Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 a.m., two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Traffic stops: Between Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 a.m., one citation and three written warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.

Wednesday, June 22

8:08 p.m.: Officers assisted a person on Main Street locate hisbroken-down car after it was towed away.

1:31 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a parked car which in turn hit another parked car on Main Street. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital and the driver’s car was towed.

10:02 a.m.: Officers spoke to a person about illegal dumping on Southern Avenue.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you