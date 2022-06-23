In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 22
Medical emergencies: Two people transported by ambulance to a hospital. One refused ambulance services and two received lift assists.
3:19 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
8:58 a.m.: A person reported being bitten by a dog on Old Garden Beach. Animal Control is investigating.
8:33 a.m.: Public Works fixed a dislodged manhole cover on Stockholm Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, June 22
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Between Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 a.m., two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Traffic stops: Between Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 a.m., one citation and three written warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Wednesday, June 22
8:08 p.m.: Officers assisted a person on Main Street locate hisbroken-down car after it was towed away.
1:31 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a parked car which in turn hit another parked car on Main Street. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital and the driver’s car was towed.
10:02 a.m.: Officers spoke to a person about illegal dumping on Southern Avenue.