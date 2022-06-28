In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, June 23
3:02 a.m.: Jeffrey M. Larocque, 51, of 10R Chestnut St. in Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery on an intimate partner after a report of an unwelcome guest on Prospect Street.
2:50 a.m.: Christian Immanuel, 20, of 93 Maplewood Ave., Apt. 1, Gloucester, was arrested on charges of driving while drunk, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and speeding, after a report of a crash with property damage only on Washington Street.
Wednesday, June 22
11:23 p.m.: A two-car crash with property damage only was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:51 p.m.: After a report of an assault at a Rogers Street restaurant, police arrested a 16-year-old and charged the teen with resisting arrest, being under 21 and possessing alcohol, malicious destruction of property worth up to $1,200, escape from a municipal lockup and on three straight arrest warrants.
9:42 p.m.: After a report of an assault at the Fiesta parking lot on Rogers Street, police arrested a 17-year-old and charged them with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, being in possession of an open container in a public way or place, being under 21 in possession of liquor and disorderly conduct. Also arrested was a 16-year-old juvenile who was charged with being a person under 21 in possession of alcohol, resisting arrest and three straight arrest warrants.
ROCKPORT
Monday, June 27
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for speeding.
3:43 p.m.: A Lattof Lane resident reported hearing a loud pop inside their home followed by an electrical smell. Firefighters discovered the issues was caused by a faulty smoke detector.
2:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:34 a.m.: A King Street resident made a noise complaint regarding MBTA trains idling at the station.
MANCHESTER
Monday, June 27
12:38 a.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
11:25 a.m.: Report of a driver hitting the median guardrail on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. The car was towed.
3:45 a.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for speeding during a traffic stop by the DPW pump station on Church Street.
12:22 a.m.: Taya Barry, 21, of 51 Essex St., Beverly, was arrested on Route 128 southbound on charge of driving under the influence. She was arraigned at Salem District Court that same morning and released on her on recognizance. Barry's pretrial date has been scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12.
ESSEX
Monday, June 27
4:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
7:41 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was ticketed.
7:40 a.m.: Report of vandalism at the public bathroom on Shepard Memorial Drive.
7:02 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.