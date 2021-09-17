In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Sept. 17
7:41 a.m.: Debris in roadway on Route 128 south.
6:53 a.m.: No action required at motor vehicle stop on Spring Court.
6:12 a.m.: No action required related to a 911 call from East Main Street.
3:08 a.m.: Another agency assisted at the Action Inc. shelter on Main Street.
2:04 a.m.: Medical emergency at the Heights of Cape Ann. An individual was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Thursday, Sep. 16
Medical emergencies at Central Grammar Apartment on Dale Avenue at 11:31 a.m., where no action was needed; on Morgan Avenue at 3:32 p.m., which was referred to another agency, and Myrtle Square at 9:37 p.m., when aid was given.
7:23 p.m.: Disabled vehicle towed from Railroad Avenue at Washington Street.
Complaints lodged about parking on Millett Street at 4:24 p.m., and at Lobsta Land on Causeway Street at 6:38 p.m.
6:18 p.m.: Larceny reported on Millett Street.
Car crashes with only property damage reported at Tavern on the Harbor, Western Avenue, at 3:35 p.m.; at the Heights of Cape Ann at 3:51 p.m., where an unoccupied Toyota Tacoma rolled backwards down the hill and flipped over (the truck was towed, and the crash remains under investigation); Rogers Street at 4:05 p.m.; at Grant Circle, Route 128 south, at 5:04 p.m.; and Market Basket lot off Gloucester Crossing Road at 5:39 p.m.
2:35 p.m.: Peace restored after police were dispatched to Route 128 south on a report of a disabled vehicle.
2:09 p.m.: Well-being check on Gloucester Crossing Road. The person could not be located.
Debris in the roadway was reported on Plum Cove Beach off Washington Street at 9:21 a.m. and at Hough and Western avenues at 1:53 p.m.
1:07 p.m.: Savannah Jean Delaney, 37, of 66 Centennial Ave. in Gloucester, was arrested after police were called to Destino's Sub Shop on Prospect Street for a disturbance. Police arrived to find Delaney outside the shop sitting in the passenger seat of her and knew there were warrants for her. She was arrested on three default warrants for failure to appear in court, two out of Gloucester, the other out of Boston. While be booked, police say Delaney took off her jewelry and threw it in the trash, and refused several opportunities to put it in an evidence bag.
1 p.m.: Burglar alarm activation on Bass Avenue.
12:50 p.m.: A Public Works employee reported a diesel spill in the roadway on Harbor Loop. The Fire Department ws dispatched at 1:35 p.m. notified the state Department of Environmental Protection of the hazardous material incident, and that the spill was leaking into storm drain. Public Works and the harbormaster were on scene at this time. Representatives of the state DEP arrived at 3:36 p.m. and took over. No other information was available late Friday afternoon.
11:03 a.m.: Jesse Swartz, 47, of 370 Main St. in Gloucester, was arrested after police were called to Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue on a report of man being hostile, creating a disturbance, and refusing to leave. Police say a librarian and security guard told them Swartz was being loud, disturbing other patrons, and refused to wear a face mask in the building. When asked multiple times by an officer to leave, he refused, saying he would only leave if arrested and "bring on the SWAT team." He faces charges of disturbing the peace and trespassing.
8:45 a.m.: Peace was restored after a school-related problem was reported on East Main Street.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Sept. 16
8:45 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
8:20 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
Stop sign violations: Two drivers on Bearskin Neck, stopped at 9:55 a.m. and 2:02 p.m., received verbal warnings, while a driver on Mt. Pleasant Street at 5:48 p.m. was issued a written warning.
11:59 a.m.: An illegally parked car on King Street was tagged.
Speeding: Three drivers on Granite Street, at 8:55, 9:32 and 9:36 p.m., received warnings — two verbal and one written — for speeding. A fourth driver, on Thatcher Road at 11:03 a.m., was issued a written warning.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Sept. 16
6:41 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for defective equipment.
Lead foots: Three drivers, during traffic stops on School Street at 10:12 a.m. and 1:08 pm., and Route 128 southbound at 3:19 p.m., respectively, received written warnings for speeding.
11:27 a.m.: Report of an unemployment scam on Central Street.
Medical emergencies on Raymond Street at 12:34 a.m. and Pine Street at 2:18 a.m. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Sept. 16
7:22 p.m.: Lift assist on Choate Street.