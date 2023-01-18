In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Jan. 13
9:17 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 50-year-old Gloucester man charging him with shoplifting at the Dollar General on Whistlestop Way. The store manager pointed out the man, accused stealing a bottle of Pure Leaf lemon iced tea walking away from the store, according to the report. The manager reported the man had attempted to steal other items but returned them to the shelves when confronted at the register. Police caught up with the man on Washington Street; he reportedly told police he had put back all the items. Eventually, the man admitted he put the bottle in the bushes of a nearby restaurant and police were able to locate the bottle and the man said he would pay for the item to avoid getting in trouble. Police handcuffed the man, put him in the back of the cruiser, and took him to the store. Police explained the man was willing to pay for the stolen items, and the manager said he could, only he was not welcome in the store anymore. Police let the man go and he purchased the tea for $3. Police advised him he was not welcome at the Dollar General anymore.
9:07 a.m.: Vandalism to a East Main Street bird feeder was reported. A resident told police she had received a threatening letter from an individual staying on the second floor, according to the police report. She suspects this person damaged her bird feeder. The police report says the letter did not indicate any threat to harm anyone and it was plausible the bird feeder could have been damaged by high winds the previous night.
4:58 a.m.: Police were dispatched to assist the Fire Department on Old Nugent Farm Road after fire officials had received a call from Lifeline about an activation and no answer on call back. There was no answer at the door, and police were requested to assist with entering the residence. The police were not required after fire officials made contact with the resident.
3:12 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street. No action was required by police.
ROCKP0RT
Tuesday, Jan. 17
5:52 p.m.: A motor vehicle crash on Main Street resulted in fire officials transporting by ambulance a person or persons to a hospital. No other information was available Wednesday afternoon as police said the crash remained under investigation.
3:41 p.m.: Lost and found property reported at a Beach Street address.
11:27 a.m.: An erratic driver was reported on Curtis Street. The driver was found and given a verbal warning.
9:04 a.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport to a hospital from a Millbrook Park address.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan. 17
2:44 p.m.: Fire officials conducted a fire investigation at a John Wise Avenue. The report proved to be a false alarm.