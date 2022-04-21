In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER Thursday, April 21
12:53 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Green Street.
Wednesday, April 20
5:38 p.m.: The owner of River Road residence reported that sometime between April 18 and 20, someone attempted to enter the garage. The resident showed police a door that appeared kicked in, which she said had not been looked, and that nothing appeared missing. The resident said when she arrived home, the kitchen radio was on and some closet doors were open, but there was no sign of entry into the home. The resident said this is the second time in a short time frame someone has attempted to enter the residence. During the previous incident, both outside screens on the entry doors to the main house were bent in an attempted entry. This incident was also reported at the time of its discovery.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at the Stop & Shop on Thatcher Road at 9:51 a.m., and on Route 128 northbound prior to the lights at 5:36 p.m., which police could not locate.
5:29 p.m.: A disabled motor-vehicle was towed from Route 128 southbound at Exit 55.
4:21 p.m.: Felipe Eduardo Araya, 36, of 30 Prospect St., Apt. 1, Gloucester, was arrested at Gloucester Fire Headquarters on a charge of disorderly conduct. Police reported that they arrived to find several firefighters standing around the man who they was swaying back and forth, had glassy, bloodshot eyes, and a strong odor of alcohol about him. The man was asked several times to leave and refused. Police said he started to swear and insult the officers, walking up to one of them twice in a threatening manner, and he had to be told to step back. A small crowd gathered to watch. Police placed him under arrest. Police said he continued ranting and hurling insults, and was disrespectful during the booking process back at the station.
3:20 p.m.: Police responded to a juvenile matter at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
1:10 p.m.: A man and a woman were reported to be sitting on the Friend Street sidewalk yelling obscenities to cars driving by, causing a disturbance. Police said this was a neighborhood issue.
12:38 p.m.: A caller from Veterans Way reported a woman screaming inside her vehicle. Police found the woman was having an argument on the phone. She was going to take the call inside.
11:29 a.m.: A woman came in to the station to report continuous harassment as a result of a relationship dispute. Police advised her of her rights to a harassment prevention order and to call if the issue continues and there any incidents in the future.
11:11 a.m.: A patient refused treatment after police responded to assist a citizen at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road.
9:43 a.m.: Shoplifting was reported at Walgreens on Main Street by a manager who told polcie she saw a woman walking around the store stuffing multiple items into her backpack. The manager said she confronted the woman, and saw what appeared to be a humidifier, shampoo and lotion in her backpack before the woman left the store. The manager was unable to find camera footage of the woman putting items in her bag, but did provide an image of the woman leaving the store. Police were unable to locate the woman.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 20
2:49 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Mt. Pleasant Street was towed.
11:07 a.m.: No injuries were reported in two-car crash on Main Street. One car was towed.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 20
Traffic stops: A driver on Route 128 received a citation for speeding. Eleven others received warnings — seven written and four verbal — for violating traffic laws.
6:51 p.m.: Officers dismissed an unwanted guest on Pleasant Street.
6:05 p.m.: No injuries were reported in two-car crash on on School Street. Both cars were driven from the scene on their own power.
7:50 p.m.: Public Works was notified of low-hanging electrical wires on Masconomo Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 21
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings before 7:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Traffic stops: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application on a charge of operating with a suspended license and had the car towed. Three others received citations and four received warnings — one written and three verbal — for violating traffic laws.
7:09 p.m.: Salvatore Lentini, 39, of Gloucester, was arrested on School Street on charges of driving drunk, having an open container of alcohol inside the car, and speeding. His arraignment at Gloucester District Court is scheduled for Friday.