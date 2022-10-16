In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Oct. 14
8:08 a.m.: A Gloucester man turned himself in to the lobby of the Gloucester Police Department due to a warrant notification he had received in the mail. He was arrested on a straight warrant for motor-vehicle violations.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Oct. 13
Verbal warnings were given to drivers for no license plate lights, following a stop on Route 128 northbound at 8:11 p.m., for speeding and inspection violations by Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 9:08 p.m., and for driving without lights on Pine Street 9:17 p.m.
7:19 p.m.: An officer issued a written warning to a motorist for failure to dim high beams and inspection violations on Union Street.
3:30 p.m.: Public Works responded to a call of a large dead rat on the Union Street sidewalk.
1:02 p.m.: The animal control officer responded to a complaint of dogs on Singing Beach. Dogs are not permitted on the beach until Oct. 15.
11:04 a.m.: A caller reported a dog was left in a car for five hours on Central Street. The animal control officer responded but the vehicle was gone.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Oct. 10
Reports taken about issues on School Street at 9:46 a.m. and Beach Street at 5:07 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Individuals taken by ambulance to a hospital from Briny Way at 9:10 a.m., Pooles Terrace at 4:18 p.m., Sandy Bay Terrace at 4:20 p.m.
Assistance given by police to another agency on Main Street at 1:48 p.m. and a citizen on Cleaves Street at 1:55 p.m.
1:35 p.m.: A High Street resident reported receiving annoying phone calls.
11:06 a.m.: Report of lost or found property on Granite Street taken.
8:55 a.m.: Animal control notified of issue on Doctor’s Run.
8:02 a.m.: Police wellness check made on residents around town.
2:35 a.m.: Vehicle illegally parked on Bradley Wharf tagged.
12:05 a.m.: A complaint made about noise on Beach Street. The source could not be located.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Medical emergencies: Individuals taken by ambulance to a hospital from Pleasant Street at 4:01 p.m., and Kitefield Road at 7:45 p.m.
7:17 p.m.: Public Works to be notified about road conditions at High and Mt. Pleasant streets in the morning.
E911 hangups from offshore Rockport at 7:58 a.m., when no action was required, and from Gap Head Road, when the caller was spoken with, at 7:08 p.m.
Lost and found property: Service pending on Main Street at 11:19 a.m., and stored on Broadway at 6:50 p.m.
Alarm activations on Main Street at 3:23 p.m., when the building was checked and secured; and on Bearskin Neck at 6 p.m., when an officer spoke to the owner.
Wellness checks: Officers speak to residents all over town at 9:56 a.m., and individuals spoken to at Millbrook Park at 2:27 p.m., and on Main Street at 3:32 p.m.
Traffic stops on Thatcher Road at 11:41 a.m., when a civil infraction was issued, and on Broadway at Mt. Pleasant Street at 3:11 p.m., when a verbal warning was given.
2:40 p.m.: A report received from Mt. Pleasant Street required no action.
12:30 p.m.: An officer spoke the driver of a vehicle illegally parked on Broadway.
12:09 p.m.: A report of downed wires on Clark Avenue was referred to another agency.
3:23 a.m.: A vehicle illegally parked on T Wharf was ticketed.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Reports received from Railroad Avenue at 8:30 a.m. when an individual was spoken to, Penzance Road at 4:43 p.m., when a vehicle was ticketed; Granite Street at 7:17 p.m., when services were rendered; Gull Cove Lane at 7:54 p.m., when a report was taken; and Main Street at 2:31 p.m. and Middle Road at 11:08 p.m., when searches of the areas turned up nothing.
Assistance given to a citizen on Main Street and Sandy Bay Terrace at 12:58 p.m., another agency on Wharf Road at 1:38 p.m., and Gloucester Police notified of calls on Thatcher Road at 2:09 p.m. and on Revere Street at 7:04 p.m.
E911 hangups from Highland Road at 11:19 a.m., when the caller was spoken with, Pt. de Chene Avenue at 6:18 p.m., when ambulance services were refused.
6:04 p.m.: Driver issued a written warning during a traffic stop on Main Street at Tarr’s Lane.
Ambulance transports to the hospital given from Story Street at 3:25 p.m. and Broadway Avenue ay 5:32 p.m.
2:24 p.m.: Alarm activation on Hale Street. Fire Department dispatched.
10 a.m.: Residents around town spoken with as police wellness checks conducted.
Lift assistance given on Sandy Bay Terrace t 5 a.m. and Oak Circle at 5:59 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
11:41 p.m.: Medical emergency caller spoken to Story Street.
6:49 p.m.: Lift assistance given on Oak Circle.
6:38 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Doctor’s Run to assist citizen.
Reports received: No action required on Smith Street Court at 6:41 a.m.; Fire Department dispatched to Granite Street at 5:36 p.m.; persons spoken with or reports taken on Norwood Avenue at 1;15 p.m. and Blue Gate Lane at 6:09 p.m.
3:01 p.m.: Report of larceny by forgery of fraud taken on Babcock Road.
Wires down on Summer Street at 1:07 p.m. and Marmion Way at 2:24 p.m. Utility notified.
12:27 p.m.: Individual taken by ambulance to hospital from Jerden’s Lane.
11:16 a.m.: Complaint about noise on Bearskin Neck. No action required.
Alarm activations on King Street at 9:06 a.m., when owner spoken to, and Phillips Avenue at 10:53 a.m., when no action required.
10:41 a.m.: A reported erratic driver on Thatcher Road could not be located.
10:14 a.m.: Verbal warning given to driver during traffic stop on Broadway.
10:02 a.m.: Police wellness checks made on residents around town.
9:54 a.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Granite Street.
9:14 a.m.: Citizen requested on Smith Street Court. No action required.
8:54 a.m.: Person(s) taken to hospital by ambulance to hospital following a car crash on Main Street.
7:44 a.m.: Animal control notified about animal problem on Stockholm Avenue.
7:04 a.m.: Mini beat conducted on Marshall and Charles streets.