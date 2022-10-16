In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Friday, Oct. 14

8:08 a.m.: A Gloucester man turned himself in to the lobby of the Gloucester Police Department due to a warrant notification he had received in the mail. He was arrested on a straight warrant for motor-vehicle violations.

MANCHESTER

Thursday, Oct. 13

Verbal warnings were given to drivers for no license plate lights, following a stop on Route 128 northbound at 8:11 p.m., for speeding and inspection violations by Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 9:08 p.m., and for driving without lights on Pine Street 9:17 p.m.

7:19 p.m.: An officer issued a written warning to a motorist for failure to dim high beams and inspection violations on Union Street.

3:30 p.m.: Public Works responded to a call of a large dead rat on the Union Street sidewalk.

1:02 p.m.: The animal control officer responded to a complaint of dogs on Singing Beach. Dogs are not permitted on the beach until Oct. 15.

11:04 a.m.: A caller reported a dog was left in a car for five hours on Central Street. The animal control officer responded but the vehicle was gone.

ROCKPORT

Monday, Oct. 10

Reports taken about issues on School Street at 9:46 a.m. and Beach Street at 5:07 p.m.

Medical emergencies: Individuals taken by ambulance to a hospital from Briny Way at 9:10 a.m., Pooles Terrace at 4:18 p.m., Sandy Bay Terrace at 4:20 p.m.

Assistance given by police to another agency on Main Street at 1:48 p.m. and a citizen on Cleaves Street at 1:55 p.m.

1:35 p.m.: A High Street resident reported receiving annoying phone calls.

11:06 a.m.: Report of lost or found property on Granite Street taken.

8:55 a.m.: Animal control notified of issue on Doctor’s Run.

8:02 a.m.: Police wellness check made on residents around town.

2:35 a.m.: Vehicle illegally parked on Bradley Wharf tagged.

12:05 a.m.: A complaint made about noise on Beach Street. The source could not be located.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Medical emergencies: Individuals taken by ambulance to a hospital from Pleasant Street at 4:01 p.m., and Kitefield Road at 7:45 p.m.

7:17 p.m.: Public Works to be notified about road conditions at High and Mt. Pleasant streets in the morning.

E911 hangups from offshore Rockport at 7:58 a.m., when no action was required, and from Gap Head Road, when the caller was spoken with, at 7:08 p.m.

Lost and found property: Service pending on Main Street at 11:19 a.m., and stored on Broadway at 6:50 p.m.

Alarm activations on Main Street at 3:23 p.m., when the building was checked and secured; and on Bearskin Neck at 6 p.m., when an officer spoke to the owner.

Wellness checks: Officers speak to residents all over town at 9:56 a.m., and individuals spoken to at Millbrook Park at 2:27 p.m., and on Main Street at 3:32 p.m.

Traffic stops on Thatcher Road at 11:41 a.m., when a civil infraction was issued, and on Broadway at Mt. Pleasant Street at 3:11 p.m., when a verbal warning was given.

2:40 p.m.: A report received from Mt. Pleasant Street required no action.

12:30 p.m.: An officer spoke the driver of a vehicle illegally parked on Broadway.

12:09 p.m.: A report of downed wires on Clark Avenue was referred to another agency.

3:23 a.m.: A vehicle illegally parked on T Wharf was ticketed.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Reports received from Railroad Avenue at 8:30 a.m. when an individual was spoken to, Penzance Road at 4:43 p.m., when a vehicle was ticketed; Granite Street at 7:17 p.m., when services were rendered; Gull Cove Lane at 7:54 p.m., when a report was taken; and Main Street at 2:31 p.m. and Middle Road at 11:08 p.m., when searches of the areas turned up nothing.

Assistance given to a citizen on Main Street and Sandy Bay Terrace at 12:58 p.m., another agency on Wharf Road at 1:38 p.m., and Gloucester Police notified of calls on Thatcher Road at 2:09 p.m. and on Revere Street at 7:04 p.m.

E911 hangups from Highland Road at 11:19 a.m., when the caller was spoken with, Pt. de Chene Avenue at 6:18 p.m., when ambulance services were refused.

6:04 p.m.: Driver issued a written warning during a traffic stop on Main Street at Tarr’s Lane.

Ambulance transports to the hospital given from Story Street at 3:25 p.m. and Broadway Avenue ay 5:32 p.m.

2:24 p.m.: Alarm activation on Hale Street. Fire Department dispatched.

10 a.m.: Residents around town spoken with as police wellness checks conducted.

Lift assistance given on Sandy Bay Terrace t 5 a.m. and Oak Circle at 5:59 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

11:41 p.m.: Medical emergency caller spoken to Story Street.

6:49 p.m.: Lift assistance given on Oak Circle.

6:38 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Doctor’s Run to assist citizen.

Reports received: No action required on Smith Street Court at 6:41 a.m.; Fire Department dispatched to Granite Street at 5:36 p.m.; persons spoken with or reports taken on Norwood Avenue at 1;15 p.m. and Blue Gate Lane at 6:09 p.m.

3:01 p.m.: Report of larceny by forgery of fraud taken on Babcock Road.

Wires down on Summer Street at 1:07 p.m. and Marmion Way at 2:24 p.m. Utility notified.

12:27 p.m.: Individual taken by ambulance to hospital from Jerden’s Lane.

11:16 a.m.: Complaint about noise on Bearskin Neck. No action required.

Alarm activations on King Street at 9:06 a.m., when owner spoken to, and Phillips Avenue at 10:53 a.m., when no action required.

10:41 a.m.: A reported erratic driver on Thatcher Road could not be located.

10:14 a.m.: Verbal warning given to driver during traffic stop on Broadway.

10:02 a.m.: Police wellness checks made on residents around town.

9:54 a.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Granite Street.

9:14 a.m.: Citizen requested on Smith Street Court. No action required.

8:54 a.m.: Person(s) taken to hospital by ambulance to hospital following a car crash on Main Street.

7:44 a.m.: Animal control notified about animal problem on Stockholm Avenue.

7:04 a.m.: Mini beat conducted on Marshall and Charles streets.

