In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Nov. 8
8:13 a.m.: Attempted vandalism using a pumpkin full of nails was reported by Foster Street.
Saturday, Nov. 6
2:25 p.m.: Officers dispatched to Addison Gilbert Hospital for a report of a disturbance found a woman crying. The woman said her son had overdosed on heroin at roughly 10 a.m. at their house. He was given two doses of Narcan by his younger brother and was transported to Beverly Hospital. He was cleared by his doctor and signed out of Beverly Hospital. At 2 p.m., the woman picked the son up and drove him to Addison Gilbert to meet with the Crisis Intervention Team. When the son realized he was being brought to Addison Gilbert, he exited the vehicle and tried running away. His mother grabbed him and did not allow him to run away.
12:57 p.m.: A group of teenagers were reported to be skateboarding on private property at 12 Lexington Ave.
Friday, Nov. 5
5:57 p.m.: A caller at Gloucester High School stated that someone had punctured her car's left front tire.
9:13 a.m.: A person at 213 Western Ave. called for his mother to state that there was a fox on her property. Animal control went to the area but found no hurt or injured animal.
12:43 a.m.: William R Bogiages Jr., 45, of Danvers was arrested at the intersection of Washington and Pearl streets on a charge of driving drunk, marked lanes violation and leaving the scene of property damage following crash.
When police arrived at the crash scene, they found a black BMW had struck a parked blue Buick Lesabre. The Buick's owner told police she and her husband saw the driver crash into their car from their window and when they went to call the police, the driver fled the area.
Police were able to find the driver, who was hiding and told them he became scared when a woman started yelling at him. Police said Bogiages failed multiple sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Nov. 8
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Sunday, Nov. 7
5:42 p.m.: A search of Broadway in response to a report was negative.
4:46 p.m.: E-911 hangup call from Water Tower Road. No action required.
Items found on Mt. Pleasant Street at 12:34 p.m. and Cleaves Street at 2:19 p.m. were turned in at the station. Police are contacting the owners.
Mini beats conducted on Thatcher Road at 5:44 a.m. and Parker Street at 9:41 p.m.
Wellness checks: Residents throughout town spoken to at 10 a.m.
Citizens assisted on Beach Street at 7:29 a.m., Main Street at 8:28 a.m., and Gap Head Road at 3:27 p.m.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Saturday, Nov. 6
6 p.m.: Animal call from Granite Street and Gott Avenue. Report taken.
5:56 p.m.: E-911 hangup from Dock Square. The caller was spoken to.
5:23 p.m.: A person reported hunters came out of the woods behind the Babson Museum on Main Street. No one was in the area when police arrived on scene/
10:32 a.m.: A Marmion Way resident requested the Fire Department be dispatched to help with a flooded basement. The Forest Fire crew responded.
10:05 a.m.: A CATA bus driver turned in a backpack left at the Dock Square bus stop. Police notified the owner and are waiting for the pack to be picked up.
Wellness checks: Residents throughout town spoken to at 10 a.m.
9:18 a.m.: A driver was given a written warning for a moving violation during a traffic stop at Mt. Pleasant and Prospect streets.
Illegal parking reported on Sandy Bay Terrace at 6:38 a.m., when service was given, and at Pt. De Chene and Long Branch avenues at 11:21 a.m., when no action was required.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Friday, Nov. 5
Medical emergencies on Squam Hill Court at 10:05 a.m. and Haddow Road at 10:14 p.m. Both persons taken by ambulance to a hospital.
9:53 p.m.: A caller reported a dog locked inside a vehicle parked on Broadway. Animal control was notified, but the owner returned, saying she had run inside to get a drink/
9:33 p.m.: An employee could not unlock a Main Street business' door because of the cold. Firefighters were dispatched and succeeding in getting the door open.
911 hangups: Callers spoken to from Tregony Bow at 6:05 p.m. and Lamb Heights at 9:08 p.m.
4:10 p.m.: A caller passing the bank on King Court noticed more smoke than usual coming from the chimney. Firefighters found employees has the fireplace going. The blaze was extinguished.
4 p.m.: Smith Street Court homeowner reports smoke inside the house. Firefighters dispatched, and found an issue with the stove, with they unplugged.
12:57 p.m.: Collision between motorcycle and car at Granite Street and Squam Road. Ambulance responded, but no injuries reported. Firefighters washed down the road.
12:35 p.m.: Police found no evidence of suspicious activity reported at Station Square.
11:06 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Railroad Avenue for a commercial fire alarm activation. Burning foood had set off the alarm, and firefighters ventilated the house.
10:53 a.m.: A Boradway resident spoke to an officer about annoying phone calls being received.
10:04 a.m.: A Summer Street resident call to report an issue and spoke with an officer.
Wellness checks: Residents throughout town spoken to at 8:03 a.m. and person spoken to on Broadway at 10 a.m.
9:39 a.m.: Wires down on Gardenstone Way. National Grid notified.
Mini beats conducted on Broadway at 7:13 a.m. and Jerden's Lane at 7:14 a.m.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.