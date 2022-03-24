A Danvers driver escaped injury but faces charges related to a Wednesday crash.
John Joseph Russo Jr., 31, of 29 Conant St., is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Gloucester District Court on charges of drunken driving and speeding. His car went off Sumner Street and crashed around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
Police said they arrived to find the car 50 feet down an embankment into the woods with the front end up against a shed in the area of 40 Sumner St.
Both Russo and his passenger refused medical treatment by Gloucester Fire paramedics.
Police say Russo told them he was driving down Bray Street “a little fast” and that he missed a stop sign, though police did not see one in the area. Police did not see any skid marks on the roadway leading to the crash site.
Later, a search of the car turned up “multiple empty ‘nip bottles’ in a bag that was attached to the shifter lever,” according to an officer’s report. Police said Russo, who appeared unsteady on his feet and had an odor of alcohol about him, told them he had two or three Fireball nips at home prior to driving. He told police he got lost driving to Ipswich.
Russo refused to take voluntary field sobriety tests, police said, and the report states that the results of breath alcohol tests were 0.196 and 0.2, twice the state’s legal blood alcohol concentration of 0.08. As a result, Russo’s license was seized and his license was suspended.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, March 24
6:04 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Green Street Field and disposed of safely.
1:57 a.m.: A car was repossessed on Great Hill Road.
Wednesday, March 23
10:18 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Washington Street.
6:34 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Lepage Lane.
6:31 p.m.: Identity theft was reported to police by an Elm Street resident.
6:31 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 58-year-old Gloucester woman ona charge of failure to report an injury to cat or dog by a motorist.
5:37 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported to police.
4:41 p.m.: Police took a report at the Police Department of a missing person.
3:31 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Lepage Lane.
2:56 p.m.: A school problem reported at Gloucester High School on Leslie O. Johnson Road is under investigation.
2:38 p.m.: A crash was reported on Washington Street in the vicinity of 1080 Washington St.
1:05 p.m.: After a vehicle was stopped at a parking lot of 37 Rogers St., police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 32-year-old Gloucester woman on charges of driving with a suspended license and having no inspection sticker.
12:14 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Route 128 south between exits 53 and 54.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 23
5:56 p.m.: Report of two goats running down South Street. Animal Control was able to wrangle the goats and bring them home.
10:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Thatcher Road. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 23
Traffic stops: Two drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Another received a verbal warning.
6:19 p.m.: Report of an odor of gas inside a Summer Street home. Firefighters cut the gas line and aired out the home.
9:33 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Pleasant Street Extension was ticketed.
7:33 a.m.: MBTA was notified of a garbage truck knocking off a train gate on Sea Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, March 24
6:47 a.m.: A driver on Conomo Point Road received a citation for speed.
Wednesday, March 23
Traffic stops: A driver on Main Street received a citation for hands-free and marked lanes violations. Two others received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
4:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.