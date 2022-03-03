In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, March 3
7:52 a.m.: An officer reporting slipping on the ice and injuring a knee in the employee parking lot at the police station at 197 Main St. No action was required
7:27 a.m.: Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Domino’s Pizza on Main Street.
7:17 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Holly Street.
6:59 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Crafts Road and Route 128 north.
6:46 a.m.: A citation/warning was issued to a driver after a stop on Prospect and Pleasant streets.
12:45 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Shepherd Street to help a resident get back into his or her house.
Wednesday, March 2
10:49 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment on Prospect Street.
10:41 p.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Maplewood Avenue resulted in the police planning to file a criminal complaint in court against an 18-year-old Gloucester woman on charges of driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle. The driver told police she was not aware that her vehicle’s registration was revoked and her insurance was not valid, according to police, who had the vehicle towed. Police advised her to contact her insurance company to correct the issue so she could re-register her vehicle.
7:34 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Reynard Street.
7:26 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Loring Court.
6:18 p.m.: Police assisted the Gloucester Fire Department with two people who reportedly fell through the ice on Leverett Street. A 35-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were both out of the water by 6:38 p.m. Both were taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital by the Gloucester Fire Department ambulance. Fire Chief Eric Smith said they were out of the water by the time crews arrived from Bay View and Central stations to assist them.
3:25 p.m.: Police took a report of unemployment fraud at the Police Department on Main Street.
1:17 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Warren Street.
12:43 p.m.: A caller reported what he said was a city ordinance violation on Duley Street regarding two roll-off Dumpsters placed in public parking areas. Police could not locate the violation.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 2
5:46 p.m.: A driver on Ridgewood Road received a verbal warning for a headlight violation.
7:45 a.m.: St. Joachim Church requested temporary one-way traffic signs for its Ash Wednesday services.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 2
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
3:24 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a past dog bit one Beach Street.
1:05 a.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical call in Gloucester.
12:11 a.m.: Medical emergency on Desmond Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Thursday, March 3
6:33 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
Wednesday, March 2
Traffic stops: A driver on Southern Avenue received a criminal application for operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle with suspended registration. The car was towed from the scene by Tally’s Towing. Four others received citations for violating traffic laws.
7:23 p.m.: National Grid was notified to remove a tree limb hinging on electrical wires on Western Avenue.