In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 23
8:52 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
7:25 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Summer Street.
Monday, Aug. 22
10:18 p.m.: A 33-year-old Arkansas resident was arrested on Washington and Tucker streets on charges of drugged driving and failing to signal a turn. This after police had been called to a High Street residence at 9 p.m. for an unwelcome guest who the homeowner “wished removed from his home.” The homeowner “explained that (the man) has been drinking and smoking something all day and was now acting irrational and appeared to be mentally altered,” the police report said. Police reported that the man “appeared … somewhat confused about our presence.” The homeowner said the man could gather his belongings and stay in his truck on the property for the night and leave in the morning. Police made it clear they believed he was not fit to drive, advised him to get the keys in the home in the morning, and they left. Shortly thereafter, the man called 911 multiple times looking for his keys, and police went back. After he located a spare set, the man was told if he drove off the property he could face legal consequences. Police decided to stay in the area just in case he drove, which he was observed doing a short time later on High Street, before taking a left turn on Washington Street without signaling. Police pulled him over and asked him where he was going and he could not answer. When asked if he had anything to drink or had used drugs, the man responded: “I plead the 5th,” according to the report. Police then asked him to perform a series of field sobriety tests, concluded he had a diminished capacity to drive, and placed him under arrest.
Disturbances were reported on Perkins Road at 12:06 p.m., Patriots Circle at 4:43 p.m., and on High Street at 9:50 p.m. following a report of an unwelcome guest at The Brock Estate at 9 p.m.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on the Route 128 Extension at 11:39 a.m., Washington Street at 2:17 p.m., and Route 128 north at 5:53 p.m..
1:57 p.m.: Three large storage bins were reported stolen from the entryway of an apartment on Washington Square. Two contained sports memorabilia including trading cards and miscellaneous collectibles while a third contained personal items, according the police report. The resident who reported the theft valued the property in the bins at about $2,000.
1:31 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
2:13 a.m.: Police assisted the Gloucester Fire Department with reports of the fire alarm going off at the Elks Lodge at 101 Atlantic Road. The Fire Department cleared the scene as there did not appear to be any issues with the building.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Crashes with property damage only were reported at the high school on Leslie O. Johnson Road at 11:08 a.m., and on Rogers Street at 6:16 p.m..
5:57 p.m.: Following a disturbance on Lepage Lane, police arrested a 41-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of domestic assault and battery.
12:01 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Hartz Street.
8:39 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was found on Main Street and disposed of safely.
7:28 a.m.: The Blynman Bridge attendant reported the bridge was stuck and there was an engineer on the way with an estimated time of arrival of one hour. The engineer arrived on scene at 8:43 a.m. and the bride opened to traffic at 9:21 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
2:26 p.m.: Police went to a home on Veterans Way and spoke to a woman living there about a person she believed had broken into the home on a couple of occasions. The person had stayed at the home in the past and had been asked to leave. Police said the occupant showed them a pile of clothing and other various items that allegedly belonged to the man that had been found in a duffle bag in the basement, though neither occupant in the home could confirm that the individual has been sleeping in their basement.
10:07 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Prospect Street and disposed of safely.
9:40 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Beach Road.
8:29 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Plum Court.
1:32 a.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Prospect Street, a 27-year-old Lynn man was arrested on charges of possession of a class B drug and operating under the influence of drugs.
Friday, Aug. 19
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Main Street at 10:17 a.m. and Causeway Street at 5:04 p.m.: .
4:51 p.m.: A report of harassment on Magnolia Avenue is under investigation.
3:32 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Millett Street.
12:10 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Flume Road.
Thursday, Aug. 18
5:52 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with reported injuries on Gloucester Avenue at Washington Street.
5:09 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Mansfield Street.
3:41 p.m.: An abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Friend Street.
2:59 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was reported on the Blackburn Rotary.
11:21 a.m.: A 56-year-old Gloucester man was arrested and charged with a straight arrest warrant.
10:05 a.m.: A 28-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested and charged with two straight arrest warrants.
9:11 a.m.: A 45-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested and charged with a straight arrest warrant.
8:02 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Main Street.
12:46 a.m.: A 33-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after a reported disturbance on Main Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
11:54 p.m.: After a crash with property damage only on Prospect Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 19-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent driving, speeding, a marked lanes violation and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
2:53 p.m.: A theft of a motor vehicle at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street was under investigation.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Blackburn Drive at 1:22 p.m., Grant Circle at 1:34 p.m., and Washington Street at 1:53 p.m.
1:37 p.m.: Harassment was reported at a restaurant on Rogers Street.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Monday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and another refused ambulance services.
Monday, Aug. 22
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
5:53 p.m.: A Bruno Way resident reported there was no water in the home. Public Works was notified.
5:01 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person on Main Street about throwing away household trash in town-owned barrels.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Aug. 22
4:49 p.m.: Report of a moving truck hitting an exposed water main line on School Street. Officers notified N. Granese & Sons Inc., the firm working on the water line, about the incident.
ESSEX
Monday, Aug. 22
9:14 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for hands-free driving.