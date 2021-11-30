In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 24
7:46 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage only on Emerson Avenue.
6:29 a.m.: Property check of the tennis courts off Western Avenue.
3:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on Hancock Street. The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
911 calls from Mount Locust Place at 2:05 a.m. and Rantoul Street in Beverly at 2:14 a.m., which was referred to Beverly Police.
1:32 a.m.: A driver was issued a citation after a traffic stop at Shepherd and Pleasant streets.
1:22 a.m.: A Washington Street building was checked and secured after a burglar alarm activation.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
11:19 p.m.: Complaint about noise at a four-unit apartment building on Prospect Street.
Well-being checks made on Hancock Street at 9:09 p.m., and Madison Court at 10:07 p.m.
Disturbances at East Main Street at 6:07 p.m., and at the Heights of Cape Ann off Essex Avenue at 9:32 p.m., when peace was restored.
9:16 p.m.: Another agency requested assistance at the Heights of Cape Ann off Essex Avenue but the issue could not be located.
7:26 p.m.: Starbucks at Gloucester Crossing Road was checked and secured after a burglar alarm activation.
Disabled vehicles: Drivers assisted on the Route 128 Extension southbound at Eastern Avenue at 10:45 a.m., and at Sargent and Millett streets at 5:55 p.m.
Summonses served on Warner Street at 12:04 p.m., but could not be served at Fort Square at 4:47 p.m. or on Western Avenue at 4:49 p.m.
4:17 p.m.: Lost or found property reported on Mount Vernon Street.
3:54 p.m.: Medical emergency call on Sea Fox Lane, referred to another agency.
3:38 p.m.: Fraud reported on Essex Avenue.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage only on Main Street at 1:20 p.m., and Essex Avenue at 3:20 p.m.
Debris in the roadway on Route 128 south at 8:38 p.m., and Perkins Street at 2:41 p.m.
Complaints about parking and enforcement on Main Street at 11:01 p.m., on East Main Street at 11:46 a.m. and Mason Court at 2:20 p.m.
2:10 p.m.: Verification of vehicle identification number requested at Fisherman’s Outfitters on Main Street.
1:30 p.m.: Report of a suspicious person or activity made at Main Street police station.
1:29 p.m.: Activation of hold-up alarm at Bomco on Gloucester Avenue.
1 p.m.: Report of a harassment made at Main Street police station.
Animal control requested on Wingaersheek Beach off Atlantic Road at 8:59 p.m., and Hawthorne Avenue at 12:25, when the animal could not be found.
12:12 p.m.: Request for transport from Gloucester Family Health Center on Washington Street transferred to another agency.
11:34 a.m.: An immediate threat order could not be served at the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street.’
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 24
3:58 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
9:08 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
3:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:36 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Main Street. One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital and one car was towed from the scene.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 23Traffic stops: One written warning and seven verbal warnings were given to drivers who violated traffic laws during the day.
Medical emergencies: Two were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Nov. 3Traffic stops: Two drivers on Southern Avenue received verbal warnings for light violations at 5:35 and 7:50 p.m.
6:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on Wood Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.