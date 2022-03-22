In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Tuesday, March 22

6:26 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Mansfield Court.

Monday, March 21

11:39 p.m.: No action was required after police took a report of credit card fraud from Heights at Cape Ann apartments.

10:22 p.m.: After a report of a burglar alarm at a Main Street restaurant, a patient was transported to the hospital.

2:15 p.m.: Larceny was reported at a Kondelin Road business.

2:14 p.m.: Trash dumping was reported at Long Wharf Landing on Atlantic Street.

12:18 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at the O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.

10:50 a.m.: Police assisted the Fired Department on Atlantic Street.

10:16 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Dale Avenue. The call was referred to another agency.

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, March 22

1:56 a.m.: Officers gave a courtesy ride home to a person walking down Broadway.

Monday, March 21

Medical emergencies: One person received medical services on site. Another received a lift assist.

9:09 a.m.: Officers spoke with a person on Bearskin Neck who was burning without a permit. The fire was later extinguished.

MANCHESTER

Monday, March 21

Traffic stops: Four drivers received warnings — three written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws.

4:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

ESSEX

Monday, March 21

Traffic stops: Two drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Four others received verbal warnings.

