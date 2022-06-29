In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, June 27
7:10 a.m.: Vandalism was reported at Washington Street bakery.
6:01 a.m.: No action was required for a report of stolen property on Western Avenue.
12:18 a.m.: Peace was restored after a reported disturbance at Niles Beach on Eastern Point Boulevard.
12:03 a.m.: No action was required for a report of an assault on Commercial Street.
Sunday, June 26
8:56 p.m.: Peace was restored after a reported disturbance at a package store on Washington Street in the Lanesville neighborhood.
Disturbances: at 8:40 p.m. on Washington Street; at 8:15 p.m. on Addison Street; at 6:29 p.m. on Commercial Street, a report that was unfounded; at 4:33 p.m. on Commonwealth Avenue, which was canceled before contact; at 2:59 p.m. on Cedar Street; at 1:05 p.m., Veterans Way; at 11:08 a.m. on Prospect Street; at 3:13 a.m. on Main Street; at 12:17 a.m. on Willow Street; and at 12:06 a.m. on Commercial Street.
Parking complaints and enforcement: At 5:59 p.m. on School Street; at 4:05 p.m. on Hough and Western avenues; at 4 p.m. on Mason Street; at 2:24 p.m. on Marina Drive; at the 1:36 p.m. at the I-4, C-2 parking lot; at 10:28 a.m. on Western Avenue; at 10:14 a.m. on Middle Street; at 9:09 a.m. on Western Avenue; at 7:25 a.m. on Prospect Street; and at 7:17 a.m. on Bent Street.
6:14 p.m.: After a crash with property damage on Washington and Commercial streets, Matthew Donald Holmes, 26, of 5 Patton Drive, S. Hamilton, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
2:56 p.m.: A report of harassment had police filing a criminal complaint against a Gloucester woman for malicious destruction of property and assault.
2:55 p.m.: A 39-year-old Gloucester man was arrested and charged with a straight arrest warrant after a report of loitering at a coffee shop on Bass Avenue.
1:43 p.m.: A driver was issued a citation/warning after a motor-vehicle stop in the vicinity of the Blynman Bridgehouse on Western Avenue.
4:40 a.m.: Bryanna S. Ambrose, 35, of 30 Prospect St., basement, of Gloucester, was arrested after a reported disturbance on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on an intimate partner.
2:33 a.m.: A disturbance resulted in police filing a criminal complaint in court against an 18-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of vandalizing property.
12:52 a.m.: Sandra J. Demetri, 75, of 187 East Main St., Apt. 3, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and leaving the scene of a property damage accident after a motor vehicle stop on Rogers Street.
Saturday, June 25
Parking complaints and enforcement: at 9:41 p.m. on Riggs Street; at 7:16 p.m. on Cedar Street; at 5:47 p.m. on Main Street; at 4:58 p.m. on Commercial Street, where a car was also towed by police at 4:54 p.m.; at 4:49 p.m. on Rogers Street; at 2:37 p.m. on Marsh Street; at 1:50 p.m. on Rogers Street where a vehicle was towed; at 12:24 p.m. on Fort Square; and at 10:59 a.m. on Brightside Avenue.
Fire Department assists: at 8:33 p.m. at Gloucester High at Leslie O. Johnson Road; at 2:39 p.m. at the Babson Reservoir on Great Republic Drive; and at 1:56 p.m. on Sunset Hill Road.
7:35 p.m.: A crash with property damage was reported on Washington Street and Centennial Avenue.
Disturbances: At 4:38 p.m. on Willow Street; and at 9:47 a.m. on Prospect Street.
8:10 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Cripple Cove and disposed of safely.
Friday, June 24
6:35 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Sea Rule Lane.
5:54 p.m.: A crash on top of the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge on Route 128 north was reported. State police handled the investigation.
3:23 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Wolf Hill Way.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Bass Avenue at the Route 128 Extension at 12:33 p.m., and at Washington Street and Railroad Avenue at 10:49 p.m.
10:24 a.m.: Gunshots was reported on Wishart Road. A search of the area did not turn up the cause of the sounds.
9:21 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on East Main Street.
9:18 a.m.: Threats were reported on East Main Street.
Thursday, June 23
10:47 p.m.: Erik Perez, 23, of 13 Forest St., Apt. 12, Gloucester was arrested on Commercial Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Parking complaints: at 8:48 p.m., a disabled vehicle with its hood up blocking the road on Locust Lane was towed; at 8:48 p.m. on Washington Street and Washington Square; at 5:52 p.m., a car blocking a driveway on Addison Street;
Crashes with property damage were reported on Railroad Avenue at 9:56 a.m. and Rowe Square at 4:31 p.m.
3:08 p.m.: Threats were reported on Granite Street.
1:49 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Eastern Avenue.
1:49 p.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Western Avenue and Middle Street, Tayler Sisic, 22, of 21 Pleasant St., Apt. 12, Salem, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
10:01 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Spring and Main streets.
7:08 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Kondelin Road.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester between Monday and Wednesday morning.
Traffic stops: Five drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations from Monday to Wednesday morning.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital between Monday and Wednesday morning. One received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a citation for having expired registration and a written warning for speeding. Another on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for operating with a suspended license. Four other drivers received a verbal warnings for violating traffic laws from Monday to Wednesday morning.
Tuesday, June 28
7:55 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Summer Street was ticketed.
8:46 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog jumping on a woman on Brook Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 29
4:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Tuesday, June 28
Traffic stops: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for a traffic violation. Two others received verbal warnings.
5:14 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a pole on Western Avenue. No injuries were reported and the car was driven away on its own power.