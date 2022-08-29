In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
8:41 p.m.: After a report of a noisy motorcycle in the high school parking lot, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 20-year-old Gloucester resident with a charge of driving with a suspended license “due to a payment default,” a report stated.
4:21 p.m.: A motor-vehicle stop at the Speedway gas station on Main Street resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint against a 17-year-old juvenile with charges of driving without a license and a moped violation due to a passenger not wearing a helmet. The owner of the moped told police he bought the moped because he was told he did not need a license to operate it, according to a report. Police talked to the operator about the laws regarding moped use.
2:51 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Beach Court.
3:17 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Prospect Street. A tree service employee reported that while working at a property, he put a Stihl leaf blower on the ground while he continued to work around the yard. When he returned, the blower was gone. The employee, who was head of the crew, asked the other workers if anyone had moved the leaf blower and looked around the area for it, according to the report.
10:54 a.m.: A missing person was reported at Heights at Cape Ann.
10:51 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Blackburn Circle.
9:33 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with the landing zone for a MedFlight helicopter at the O’Maley Middle School on Cherry Street.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Sunday, eight people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital and one refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday at 7:30 a.m., three drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Parking tickets: Between Friday and Sunday, five illegally parked cars were ticketed.
Saturday, Aug. 27
5:39 p.m.: Officers dismissed a large party at Halibut Point State Park. The organizers reportedly did not have the proper permits to host the party.
5:01 p.m.: Officers gave a person on Beach Street a verbal warning for throwing away household trash in a town-owned barrel.
2:24 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson’s Quarry.
Friday, Aug. 26
10:13 a.m.: A Forest Street resident reported a hub cap was missing from their car. The matter is currently under investigation.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Sunday, three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Traffic stops: One court summons and one citation were issued to drivers for traffic violations.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Saturday, Aug. 27
7:59 p.m.: A large bonfire on Singing Beach was extinguished.
Friday, Aug. 26
5:46 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their home at The Plains.
11 a.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical call in Gloucester.
ESSEX
Sunday, Aug. 28
2:33 p.m.: Officers spoke to two people arguing over a parking spot on Lakeshore Drive. Peace was restored.
12:11 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Shepard Memorial Drive was ticketed.
6:55 a.m.: Medical emergency on Willow Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Aug. 27
8:28 p.m.: The Harbormaster assisted two kayakers who were stranded in the water off Crane Beach. Medical services were not needed.
Friday, Aug. 26
8:41 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
12:38 p.m.: Officers spoke to a truck driver that drove over the temporary Causeway bridge over Essex River. Large trucks are required to take a detour through Route 128 while the temporary bridge is in place.