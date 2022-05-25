In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, May 24
12:18 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed electrical wires on Straitsmouth Way.
9:31 a.m.: Officers spoke with two Squam Hill Road neighbors involved in a dispute over a fence.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, May 24
7:55 p.m.: Report of a past motor vehicle accident on School Street.
7:38 p.m.: Report of a person damaging a railing on School Street. No further information is available at this time.
5:39 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for making an unsafe lane change.
1:09 p.m.: Animal Control removed a bat from a Proctor Street home.
12:23 p.m.: Report of a person on School Street yelling at his or her landlord. No further information is available at this time.
ESSEX
Tuesday, May 24
Traffic stops: Six drivers received citations for traffic violations. Two others received verbal warnings.
7:42 p.m.: Officers assisted Manchester Police with a landlord-tenant issue on School Street.
7 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of property damage cause by a dog on Lufkin Street.