In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, May 24

12:18 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed electrical wires on Straitsmouth Way.

9:31 a.m.: Officers spoke with two Squam Hill Road neighbors involved in a dispute over a fence.

MANCHESTER

Tuesday, May 24

7:55 p.m.: Report of a past motor vehicle accident on School Street.

7:38 p.m.: Report of a person damaging a railing on School Street. No further information is available at this time.

5:39 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for making an unsafe lane change.

1:09 p.m.: Animal Control removed a bat from a Proctor Street home.

12:23 p.m.: Report of a person on School Street yelling at his or her landlord. No further information is available at this time.

ESSEX

Tuesday, May 24

Traffic stops: Six drivers received citations for traffic violations. Two others received verbal warnings.

7:42 p.m.: Officers assisted Manchester Police with a landlord-tenant issue on School Street.

7 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of property damage cause by a dog on Lufkin Street.

