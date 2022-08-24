In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. 

6:02 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding. 

MANCHESTER

Tuesday, Aug. 23

11:19 a.m.: A driver at Pleasant Grove Cemetery received a written warning for a crosswalk violation. 

ESSEX

Traffic stops: Between Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.,  one verbal warning and three citations were given to drivers for traffic violations.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Building and area checks held throughout the day.

