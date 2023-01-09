In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, Jan. 9
11:15 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a Jerdens Lane address after a report of a medical emergency. Service was reportedly refused.
10:37 a.m.: Police issued a verbal warning during a motor vehicle stop near the intersection of Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow.
Sunday, Jan. 8
4:28 p.m.: Police reported lost and found property recovered from a Rowe Point address.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Medical emergencies: Fire officials transported to a hospital by ambulance individuals from Millbrook Park at 12:49 a.m., Granite Street at 11:12 a.m., Broadway at 1:31 p.m., South Street at 4:30 p.m., and Tarrs Lane West at 4:48 p.m.
4:03 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Haven Avenue address.
1:05 p.m.: Police returned property apparently recovered at a Dock Square address.
Friday, Jan. 6
4:36 p.m.: Police recovered lost and found property from a Main Street address.
Medical emergencies: Fire officials transported to a hospital by ambulance individuals from Jerden’s Lane at 11:18 a.m., Hillside Road at 1:34 p.m. and McKays Drive at 2:37 p.m.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Midnight: A John Wise Avenue property was checked after the report of a disturbance.
Monday, Jan. 9
7:43 p.m.: A car was towed after suspicious activity was reported on Shepard Memorial Drive.
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 8:13 a.m. and 2:54 p.m.
12:08 p.m.: A criminal application was filed against a driver after a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
7:50 a.m.: Police reported lost and found property from an Eastern Avenue address was returned.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 9
5:05 p.m.: Police responded to a Jersey Lane after a report someone was blocking the road.
11:40 a.m.: Fire officials responded to a Summer Street address after a report from a commercial building of smoke from a cooking apparatus.
7:56 a.m.: Police received a report a traveler was passed on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of Route 128.
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 4
5:36 p.m.: Police took a report of an assault on Rogers Street.
3:48 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street.
1:25 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud/identity theft at the Police Department on Main Street.
Crashes with property damage only at 9:04 a.m. at the Maplewood Car Wash on Maplewood Avenue, and at 11:15 a.m. at Exit 53 on Route 128 north.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
8:58 p.m.: After a report of suspicious activity at Shepherd and Sargent streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 54-year-old Gloucester man charging him with possession of a Class A drug, fentanyl.
6:26 p.m.: A report of harassment was made at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
6:24 p.m. Police took a report of harassment from Heights at Cape Ann.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Mansfield Street at 9:14 a.m., in the vicinity of Santander Bank on Rogers Street at 10:05 a.m., at Applied Materials on Blackburn Center at 1:38 p.m., on Essex Avenue at 1:56 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Avenue at 2:19 p.m., and on Blackburn Circle on Route 128 north at 5:05 p.m.
8:50 a.m.: As a result of a 911 call from Shepherd Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 52-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with simple assault and battery.
Monday, Jan. 2
7:35 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop at the intersection of Shephard and Willow streets, police arrested a 40-year-old Gloucester woman on charges of disorderly conduct, and with having an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle on a public way.
5:23 p.m.: Police took a report of a larceny at 50 Rogers St.
1:40 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Maplewood Court.
7:37 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved on Highland and East Main streets and disposed of safely.