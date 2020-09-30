In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Hypodermic needles: Two —one found at Shore Road at 5:17 p.m., the other recovered near the playground on Fort Square at 6:02 p.m., were disposed of safely.
4:19 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident by Essex Avenue and Concord Street around 2:35 p.m. Upon arrival, police observed that a Dodge van had rolled over in the yard of Essex Avenue. The operator was non-responsive with obvious signs of traumatic injuries. (The crash was fatal and the driver was identified later as Peter Provinzano, 71, of Woburn; please see related story.)
4:56 p.m.: A caller from Ship's Bell Road reported finding a broken window, which could have been vandalism. It was later found that the damage was caused by the landscaper.
4:07 p.m.: Stalking was reported at Pearl Street.
1:36 p.m.: A Pearl Street resident reported that someone she knows has been receiving annoying phone calls. The caller is not speaking, but rather breathing into the phone and typing onto a keyboard. She received eight calls on Sept. 28.
12:09 p.m.: Mail fraud was reported at the Pop Gallery on 67 Main St.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 29
8:41 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for having a broken headlight and taillight.
1:33 p.m.: Officers assisted a person with a car accident report.
10:11 a.m.: An illegally parked car on High Street was ticketed.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 29
7:35 p.m.: A sweater found on Tuck's Point Road was entered into police custody.
8:21 a.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 30
7:21 a.m.: Firefighters cleared branches from the roadway and power lines on Maple Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
7:27 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a boat trailer near the boat ramp on Main Street. The trailer was no longer in the area by the time officers arrived on the scene.
5:11 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
4:34 p.m.: Report of a two-car, rear-end accident on John Wise Avenue. One driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital, and the car was towed from the scene. No citations were issued.
2:45 p.m.: Officers assisted State and Gloucester Police crews as they tended to a fatal car accident on the corner of Essex Avenue and Concord Street in Gloucester.
9:20 a.m.: Officers assisted a John Wise Avenue resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely filed under his or her name.
6:44 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and speeding.