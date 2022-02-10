In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Thursday, Feb. 10

Unwelcome guests reported on Orchard Street at 1:27 a.m., after which police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 27-year-old Gloucester woman on a charge of assault and battery; and on Reynard Street at 7:13 a.m., when a person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

7:11 a.m.: A follow-up investigation was conducted on Concord Street.

12:48 a.m.: After a traffic stop on Whittemore Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 24-year-old Gloucester man on charges of driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, driving an uninsured vehicle and attaching plates.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Disturbances at a Main Street establishment at 2:41 p.m., Washington Street at 3:15 p.m., and on Highland Street at 11:29 p.m.

6:32 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Marshfield Street.

6:18 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of an unwelcome guest on Prospect Street.

Crashes with property damage only were reported on on Maplewood Avenueat 8:30 a.m., and at Mt. Vernon and Prospect streets at 4:59 p.m.

2:35 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Lepage Lane in a dispute over an arrangement as to who was to take possession of a dog and its litter. Police advised the parties their dispute over the dogs was a civil matter that they should look to settle in court. A party in the dispute was advised of their rights to seek an harassment order. The Animal Control division was aware of the situation.

1:02 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Wheeler Street. A resident reported dead grass surrounding his gas meter and service line. There was no odor of gas, and the call was transferred to the Gloucester Fire Department.

10:24 a.m.: Police had a vehicle towed from a Rogers Street lot.

ROCKPORT

Thursday, Nov. 9

3:56 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a broken street light on Stockholm Avenue.

12:05 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pigeon Hill Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Medical emergencies: Four people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.

Traffic stops: Two drivers received written warnings for violating traffic laws.

1:01 p.m.: Firefighters pumped out a flooded basement on Jerden’s Lane.

8:54 p.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Summit Avenue.

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.

9:01 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

ESSEX

Wednesday, Fed. 9

6:11 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a headlight violation.

1:02 p.m.: A Grove Street resident reported finding a large amount of golf balls on his property. The golf balls were later removed.

9:21 a.m.: Neighbor dispute on Southern Avenue.

8:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you