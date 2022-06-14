In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, June 14
6:23 a.m.: Police disposed of a hypodermic needle found on Dale Avenue.
Monday, June 13
11:09 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Mt. Vernon Street.
9:20 p.m.: A patient was transported to the hospital after a report of a disturbance on Harbor Loop.
7:56 p.m.: Police took a report of a missing person on Cabo Drive.
5:54 p.m.: A group was dispersed on Railroad Avenue.
3:23 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road.
1:29 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a crash with property damage only was reported on Prospect and Pleasant streets.
9:52 a.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage only on Pine Street.
3:57 a.m.: A prisoner was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:33 a.m.: Cara L. Gilbert, 45, of Mill Creek, Washington, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving without a license, speeding and a marked lanes violation, after a crash with property damage at Grant Circle.
Sunday, June 12
9:25 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Friend Street.
8:38 p.m.: An assault was reported on Prospect and Church streets.
8:30 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a noise complaint at Burnham Field on Burnham Street.
6:02 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Leonard Street.
4:33 p.m.: A citation/warning was issued to a driver after a motor-vehicle stop on Prospect and Taylor streets.
3:23 p.m.: Motor-vehicle theft was reported on Main Street. The vehicle was located nearby on Main Street.
2:17 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was towed from Concord Street.
2:04 p.m.: Rocco Joseph Tobin, 51, of 83 Prospect St., Apt. 1A, Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault and battery after a reported disturbance.
9:13 a.m.: Police took a report of an assault at a Main Street convenience store.
9:02 a.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Poplar Street after a report of a car driving erratically on Washington Street, police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against a 56-year-old Peabody man on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
Saturday, June 11
8:16 p.m.: A citation/warning was issued to a driver after a motor-vehicle stop on Washington Street.
8:14 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a report of loitering at the MBTA station on Railroad Avenue.
1:55 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment from Friend Street.
12:55 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
12:05 p.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Main and Duncan streets after a uniformed detailed officer spotted a car driving the wrong way down Main Street past the Gloucester Police Department, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 19-year-old Gloucester man with a charge of driving without a license.
11:16 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on School Street.
8:01 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Prospect Street.
Friday, June 10
8:46 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Prospect Street.
8:36 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a loose puppy on Poplar Street after it ran out of a home. Police were waved down by a man and told the dog was in the backyard of a home on Poplar Street which was fenced in on three sides, a report states. As they were walking down the driveway, the dog came running up and the man grabbed the dog to prevent it from getting into the busy roadway. The dog jumped up and bit the man in the chin and facial area. The dog was cornered and frightened and the owner’s son stood by until the owner arrived to leash the dog. He was advised the dog bit someone. The dog had a recent rabies tag on his collar.
6:14 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Concord Street and Essex Avenue. A man and women were reported to be arguing in a vehicle that had pulled over. Both left the area together without incident.
4 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage only on Commercial Street.
2:04 p.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Washington Street and Knowlton Square.
ROCKPORT
Monday, June 13
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
2:49 p.m.: A person reportedly moved the Fire Department’s temporary No Parking signs on Cathedral Avenue. The signs were later put back in their original spots.
2:16 p.m.: Verizon was notified of a low-hanging wire on Norwood Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Monday, June 13
Traffic stops: Two drivers received warnings — one written and one verbal — for traffic violations.
ESSEX
Monday, June 13
Traffic stops: A driver on Apple Street received a citation for speeding. Four others received verbal warnings for traffic violations.