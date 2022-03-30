In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTERMonday, March 28
9:56 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Becker Lane.
6:55 p.m.: A report of an unwelcome guest on Mason Street was under investigation.
5:33 p.m.: A report of a disturbance on Staten Street was under investigation.
5:10 p.m.: An exposure hazard was reported at the Police Department on Main Street.
Disturbances were reported on Whistlestop Way at 4:42 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.
4:36 p.m.: A disturbance at Dunkin’ Donuts on Eastern Avenue is under investigation.
1:27 p.m.: A 64-year-old Gloucester man was arrested and charged with three active warrants for probation violations.
8:11 a.m.: Vandalism was reported at Halyard Apartments on School House Road. A car’s front passenger window was smashed sometime overnight. The car’s owner reported that she heard a car alarm go off around 2 a.m., but she did not think it belonged to her vehicle, according to the police report. When she came out in the morning, she found the window shattered. The owner reported that everything was still in the car, including change in the cup holder.
Sunday, March 27
10:04 p.m.: A disabled car was reported on Atlantic and Beach roads.
6:30 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported in the area of Acacia and Grove streets. A search of the area did not turn up anyone.
12:50 p.m.: A 22-year-old Gloucester man was arrested and charged with two default warrants for failing to appear in court after being released on his own recognizance.
12:11 p.m.: No action was required after a report of an assault in Oak Grove Cemetery on Washington Street. A caller reported a vehicle with four males in it pulled into the cemetery and they began a fist fight. The caller called police back and said the parties beat each other up and left prior to units arriving.
11:24 a.m.: A 45-year-old Gloucester man was arrested and charged with a straight arrest warrant.
10:03 a.m.: A 61-year-old Gloucester man was arrested and charged with a straight arrest warrant.
Saturday, March 26
9:33 p.m.: Peace was restored after a neighbor called about yelling and banging on Commonwealth Avenue.
4:56 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was towed from Grant Circle on Route 128 north.
2:43 p.m.: Threatening text messages were sent to a Patriots Circle resident, according to a police report.
2:29 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Bass Avenue.
2:05 p.m.: Police issued a citation/warning to a motorist after a vehicle was stopped on Atlantic and High Popples Road.
12:06 p.m.: A possible larceny was reported at Niles Beach on Eastern Point Boulevard. A caller reported her purse was missing from her vehicle, but a short time later the caller reported finding the purse inside.
10:16 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with traffic during a medical call on Bass Avenue.
2:19 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Route 128 north in the vicinity of Grant Circle, Seth Jacob Romans, 48, of 42 Vine St., Gloucester, was arrested and charged with drunken driving and speeding. Police estimated the car was traveling at 90 mph and found the actual speed from the mounted radar unit was 100 mph in a section of the highway at Exit 53 where the speed limit is 55 mph. The driver told the officers: “He believed he was ‘driving a little fast,’” according to the police report, which stated he told police he had two beers at dinner. Police said they observed the driver had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and that his eyes appeared glassy and blood shot and his speech slurred. Police then administered four field sobriety tests, three of which they said he failed and one he completed. Police said he refused to take a preliminary breath test before he was arrested.
Friday, March 25
5:25 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Gee Avenue.
5:51 p.m.: The Fire Department responded to the Fish Pier on Parker Street. Smoke was reported to be coming out of a vehicle due to it overheating.
5:37 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in the vicinity of a Blackburn Drive business.
2:01 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Lepage Lane.
11:31 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported at the intersection of Route 128 Extension and Eastern Avenue.
9:19 a.m.: A stop in the vicinity of 200 Washington St. resulted in a citation/warning to a motorist.
8:56 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported was reported on Marchant and Prospect streets.
8:09 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Bass Avenue.
ROCKPORTMedical emergencies: Four people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Traffic stops: Four people received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
Monday, March 28
12:14 p.m.: Officers spoke to a person on Beach Street about throwing away personal trash in a town-owned reciprocal.
2:01, 2:10 and 4:46 a.m.: Three lift assists on Curtis Street.
Sunday, March 27
7:04 p.m.: Firefighters disconnected a stove that was sparking inside a Granite Street home.
Saturday, March 26
12:37 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Millbrook Park. Both drivers exchanged information.
12:23 p.m.: National Grid was notified to fix crackling electrical wires on Beach Street.
9:06 p.m.: Report of a driver side-swiping another car’s side mirror on Broadway and driving off.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Seven people received warnings — three written and four verbal — for traffic violations.
Monday, March 28
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Sunday, March 27
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Saturday, March 26
6:26 p.m.: A School Street resident reported a group of people holding a loud party the night prior. The partygoers reportedly left alcohol containers on the resident’s lawn.
Friday, March 25
8:44 p.m.: Coleen Fitzgibbon, 64, of 1 Norton’s Point, Manchester, was arrested on Sea Street for driving under the influence of liquor and a one-way violation. She was arraigned on Monday and released on her own recognizance. Fitzgibbon’s pretrial date is scheduled for Friday, April 29.
6:47 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Powder House Lane.
12:14 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their home at The Plains.