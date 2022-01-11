In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Crashes with property damage only at Poplar and Washington streets at 9:28 a.m.; Western and Essex avenues at 9:07 a.m., 4where a CATA bus and a motor vehicle collided, and one was towed; and Grant Rotary on Route 128 north.
8:25 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Chestnut Street.
Monday, Jan. 10
10:45 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a report of a disabled vehicle on Maplewood Avenue. Police plan to seek charges of illegally attaching plates, and for and having uninsured and unregistered vehicle in court against a 47-year-old Essex man.
7:15 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of an unwelcome guest on Green Street.
5:59 p.m.: Services were rendered for a disturbance on Lexington Avenue.
3:24 p.m.: Service was made for a parking complaint on Warner and Oak streets.
Crashes with property damage only on Main Street at 1:40 p.m., when a vehicle was towed; and at Shepherd and Sargent streets at 1:49 p.m. and Whistlestop Way at 2:24 p.m., when services were rendered.
1:45 p.m.: A report of larceny on Dory Road is under investigation.
8:09 a.m.: Debris in the roadway causing a hazard was removed from Ledge Road.
5:20 a.m.: Service was made for a report of suspicious activity on Washington Street.
12:35 a.m.: A search of the area did not find the source of a noise complaint on Foster Street.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Tina M. Lamonde, 31, of 555 Western Ave., Lynn, was arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and assault with a dangerous weapon after a 911 call. Lamonde pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on Jan. 10. She was released on personal recognizance, according to Gloucester District Court. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.
9:18 p.m.: Service was made for a report of an unwelcome guest on School House Road.
6:43 p.m.: Service was made for a report of suspicious motor-vehicle activity at Sudbay Chrysler, Plymouth, Jeep, and Dodge on Causeway Street.
4:25 p.m.: A patient was transported to the hospital after a report of a disturbance on Washington Street.
2:09 p.m.: Services were rendered for a crash with property damage only at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street.
11:17 a.m.: A search for a trespasser between the rotaries of Route 128 Extension did not turn up anyone.
Saturday, Jan. 8
8:40 p.m.: Service was made for an unwelcome guest on East Main Street.
1:41 p.m.: Services were rendered for a larceny on Addison Street.
1:37 p.m.: Service was made for suspicious motor-vehicle activity on Maplewood Avenue.
Disabled motor-vehicles were towed or service was made from Blackburn Circle at 6:50 a.m., Prospect Street and Dale Avenue at 7:20 a.m., Essex Avenue at 12:33 p.m., and Routes 133 and128 north at 1:19 p.m.
Crashes with property damage only on Stanwood Avenue at 7:40 a.m. and on Cleveland Street and Maplewood Avenue at 9:58 a.m.
1:13 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street.
Friday, Jan. 7
6:06 p.m.: Service was rendered during a vehicle stop on Cleveland Street.
Crashes with property damage only on the Route 128 Extension at 5:51 a.m., when the vehicle was towed; Essex Avenue at 2:03 p.m., which required no action; and on Route 128 Extension at 6:23 a.m., Washington Street at 7:22 a.m., and in the back parking lot of Heights at Cape Ann at 5:15 p.m., when service was given.
5:27 p.m.: A citation/warning was issued after a vehicle was stopped on Maplewood and Gloucester avenues.
5:07 p.m.: Services were rendered during a motor-vehicle stop on School House Road.
4:58 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of an assault on Taylor Street.
3:57 p.m.: Police planned to seek a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident in court against a 54-year-old Gloucester woman after a crash on Dory Road.
Vehicles towed by police at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street at 12:43 p.m. and on Rogers Street and Harbor Loop at 1:04 p.m.
Parking complaints and enforcement on Cross Street at 8:36 a.m., where a vehicle was towed and police planned to to seek charges in court for an uninsured and unregistered vehicle on a 20-year-old Gloucester resident; Lexington Avenue at 10:03 a.m., when a citation/warning was issued; Prospect Street at 10:05 a.m., Washington Street at 11:27 a.m., Veterans Way at 11:02 a.m. and Riggs and Mansfield streets at 12:28 p.m., service was given; Hampden Street at 12:09 p.m. and Exchange Street at 9:23 p.m. when vehicles were towed; Spring Street at 10:24 a.m. and Russell Avenue at 9:24 p.m., when no action was required.
8:15 a.m.: Service was made for a disabled vehicle on Railroad Avenue and Washington Street.
Thursday, Jan. 9
9 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on East Main Street.
7:57 p.m.: Well-being check made after a women refused to leave a restaurant on East Main Street.
3:51 p.m.: Fraud/identity theft reported at the Police Department on Main Street.
3:46 p.m.: Services were rendered for debris in the roadway on Route 128 south.
1:43 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a traffic stop on East Main Street. Police planned go to court to seek charges of a vehicle having no inspection sticker and driving with a suspended license against a 49-year-old Gloucester man.
Noon: Services were rendered for a report of harassment on Magnolia Avenue.
10:28 a.m.: A vehicle was towed after a crash with property damage only on Centennial and Blynman avenues.
Disabled vehicles: Route 128 south at 3:46 a.m., when one was towed; Route 128 south at Exit 53 at 7:20 a.m., when one could not be found; and Concord and Atlantic streets at 8:24 a.m., when assistance was given.
ROCKPORT Tuesday, Jan. 11
12:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, Jan. 10
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One person received medical services on site.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 10
1:29 p.m.: Firefighters freed a person trapped in an elevator on Central Street.
11:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:09 a.m.: Report of an outdoor odor of gas on School Street. Firefighters were able to smell the gas but found no carbon monoxide readings in the area. National Grid was notified.
ESSEX
Monday, Jan. 10
Traffic stops: One person received a citation and one received a verbal warning for violating traffic laws.
8:44 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. No injuries were reported and the car was not towed. The deer ran off.