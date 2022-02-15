In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 15
8:10 a.m.: Crash with property damage only on Pleasant Street.
2:48 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Addison Street.
Monday, Feb. 14
Crashes with property damage only on Main Street at Rowe Square at 3:01 p.m. no action required; rear-end collision on Eastern Avenue at the on-ramp to the Route 128 Extension at 4:22 p.m., no injuries reported and a vehicle was towed; and in the vicinity of Walgreens on Main Street at 6:23 p.m..
3:35 p.m.: Reported credit card fraud at Stop and Shop on Thatcher Road is under investigation.
2:43 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department at an elderly housing complex on Prospect Street.
1:13 p.m.: A New Way Lane resident reported receiving texts and a letter from a neighbor upset over his dog sometimes getting loose and entering his neighbor’s property. The neighbors told police they would try to get along.
11:19 a.m.: A resident came into the station to report an incident of bank fraud that took place in November. His bank was able to cancel the transactions and refund the money.
9:44 a.m.: Police responded to a parking complaint on Staten Street.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Feb. 14
11:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:24 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Feb. 14
9:34 p.m.: Water leak on Beaver Dam Road. The Fire Department shut the building’s water off and cleared the scene a short while later.
11:31 a.m.: Keolis was notified of broken MBTA gates on Beach Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Traffic stops: A driver received a citation for violating traffic laws. Two others received written warnings.
1:32 a.m.: A car parked on Desto Road was ticketed for violating the town’s winter street parking ban.
Monday, Feb. 14
11:13 p.m.: A driver reported he was not injured after hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. The car was driven from the scene on its own power.
5:18 p.m.: Report of a driver with a flat tire on Main Street. The car was towed and an officer gave the driver a ride home.
12:20 p.m.: A driver on Willow Court received a written warning for speeding.
11:49 a.m.: Report filed at the police station regarding identity theft.