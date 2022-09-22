In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 20
10:09 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a disturbance was reported at Burnham’s Field on Pleasant and Smith streets.
9:03 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on East Main Street.
7:54 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Whistlestop Way with a report of an accidental fire alarm activation.
Peace was restored after reports of disturbances on Joppa Way at 4:32 p.m., and at Heights of Cape Ann at 7:54 p.m.
Harassment: Police took reports of incidents at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 3:59 p.m. and on Eastern Avenue 6:48 p.m.
4:51 p.m.: Shoplifting was reported at the Dollar General on Whistlestop Way.
3:17 p.m.: Suspicious activity at Myrtle Square resulted in police planning to file criminal charges against a 56-year-old Rockport man charging him abandoning a motor vehicle and having an unregistered motor vehicle. Police observed a tan Toyota sedan without any license plates and checked the vehicle’s identification number.
1:24 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Witham Street. In doing so, a 55-year-old Gloucester resident whose address is listed as homeless was arrested on charges in four straight arrest warrants.
9:06 a.m.: Police took a report of a missing person on Blackburn Drive. A search of the area did not turn up anyone.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
12:27 a.m.: Police responded to a disturbance at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street and planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 51-year-old Webster woman charging her with assault.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 21
7:38 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for making an unsafe turn.
2:45 p.m.: A Jewett Street resident reported a driver had backed into and damaged a gate on their property. The driver reportedly left their information at the scene. Officers filed an accident report on the incident.
1:04 p.m.: Report of a driver clipping a side mirror on a car parked on Broadway. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
12:57 p.m.: Report of a verbal argument between two people on Bearskin Neck. Officers spoke with both individuals and peace was restored.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Traffic stops: Three drivers received warnings — two written and one verbal — for traffic violations.
9:43 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Thursday, Sept. 22
7:07 a.m.: A driver on Apple Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
2:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.