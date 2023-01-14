In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKP0RT
Friday, Jan. 13
4:46 a.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency transport from Tarrs Lane West to a hospital.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Marmion Way at 8:52 p.m. and South Street at 10:56 p.m.
Downed utility wires: Police reported downed wires to on Granite Street at 9:32 a.m. and Marmion Way at 1:59 p.m. to utility officials.
12:15 p.m.: Police reported lost and found property was recovered from a Blue Gate Lane address.
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Jan. 12
Disturbances on Rackliffe Street at 5:12 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 5:52 p.m., and Parker Street at 6:01 p.m.
4:13 p.m.: An orange snowblower worth about $700 was reported stolen on Atlantic Road. A resident told police his Ariens snow blower needed repairs so he contacted a small engine repairman, who told him to bring it to the end of the driveway for pickup, according to the police report. The resident was cautioned not to put the machine right on the road as someone might think it was free and take it. The resident told police he put the blower beside a stone post, about 10 feet from the roadway around 2:30 to 3 p.m. About 45 minutes later, the resident noticed it was gone, and assumed it had been picked up. But then the repairman called about 4 p.m. saying he was on his way to pick it up. The resident said the only person to come up the driveway was an Amazon delivery driver.
2:33 p.m.: Threats were reported on Lexington Avenue.
11:11 a.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Wheeler Street, police arrested a 32-year-old Gloucester woman on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 years old or older, assault with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 years old or older and assault and battery on a disabled person 60 years old or older. Police arrived to find a person with a noticeable laceration, the police report states. The person reportedly told police that prior to their arrival, his tenant punched him after he disconnected the Internet modem. The man said he went out the front door, and the woman followed, grabbed a log and threw it at him, striking him in the chest, according to the police report. Another person arrived on scene. The woman reportedly picked up a shovel, and the man feared she would strike him again. At this point, the other person interfered and created distance between the two. The man refused treatment from Gloucester Fire paramedics, and police arrested the woman without further incident.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Exit 53 of Route 128 south at 4:40 a.m., and Main Street at 10:05 a.m.
9:25 a.m.: Harassment was reported on Magnolia Avenue.
8:55 a.m.: A complaint of vandalism to a fence post or posts was reported on Quarry Street. The issue appeared to be tied to a neighbor dispute over the property line, according to the police report. Police explained to both parties this was a civil issue and that they would have to go to court for any disputes over the property line.
8:18 a.m.: A report of a medical emergency at the 7-Eleven on Washington St. resulted in police planning to file charges against a 38-year-old man whose address was listed as homeless for one count of possession of a Class A drug, eight counts of possession of a Class E drug and one count of possession of a Class B drug.
8:01 a.m.: After a report of multiple people fighting in the street on Riggs Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 34-year-old Taunton man charging him with assault and battery.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
5:19 p.m.: A report of a disturbance on Granite Street was under investigation.
4:24 p.m.: Police responded to a report of disturbance on Bray Street.
3:03 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 61-year-old Gloucester woman after a report of larceny at Gloucester Variety Store on Washington Street. Police planned to charge her with larceny under $1,200. The case is under investigation.
1:06 p.m.: Threats were reported on Castle View Drive.
11:56 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop in the lower lot of Cape Ann Savings Bank on Main Street, police arrested a 50-year-old Gloucester man on charges of driving with a suspended license, a subsequent offense, and using an electronic device while driving. Police were drawn to the 2014 Mazada CX5 after noticing the driver holding a cell phone to his left ear. After being stopped, the driver told police he did not have his license with him. Dispatch later informed the officer the driver’s license was revoked.
11:37 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a report of a Lifeline activation at the Bass Avenue traffic lights on East Main Street. The Fire Department made contact and confirmed this was accidental.
10:21 a.m.: A report of a larceny on Norwood Heights was under investigation.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
10:31 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Western Avenue. A resident called the station to report “the same SUV’ drove by his house “blaring the horn.” The resident said he was going to court over a previous incident with this vehicle driving by his house.
8:19 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Cobblestone Lane.
7:32 p.m.: As a result of a traffic stop prior to Grant Circle, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 31-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of driving with a suspended license. Dispatch reported the suspension was due to fines owed. The driver told police he was unaware his license had been suspended for this.
5:45 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage only at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
5:09 p.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Poplar and Cherry streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court charging a 46-year-old Gloucester man with having an unregistered, uninsured motor vehicle on a public way and a marked lanes violation. The driver told police he had an overlap in his insurance and was unaware his vehicle was uninsured.
12:49 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved on Dale Avenue and disposed of safelu.
10:43 a.m.: A 41-year-old Gloucester resident whose address was listed as homeless was arrested on a straight arrest warrant and three default warrants for failing to appear out of Gloucester District Court.
8:52 a.m.: After a follow-up investigation on Webster Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against an 18-year-old man whose address is listed as homeless charging him with conspiracy.
8:13 a.m.: A hypodermic needle reported to be on Dale Avenue was not found.
Monday, Jan. 9
7:58 p.m.: Threats were reported at the Police Department on Main Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Rogers and Duncan streets at 2:33 p.m., Blackburn Circle at 5:30 p.m., and Route 128 south prior to Blackburn Circle at 7:13 p.m..
5:08 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Orchard Street.
6:06 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of loitering at the Jodrey State Fish Pier. A caller reported a black BMW 5 series was parking between the trailers and was utilizing the State Fish Pier’s power outlets. He was told numerous times by dock workers to leave but he refused to do so. Police said the vehicle was going to leave the area.
ESSEX
Thursday, Jan. 12
9:01 p.m.: Suspicious activity at a Story Street address.
8:45 p.m.: An individual with chest pain was taken by ambulance from Lowe Hill Road to a hospital.
Traffic stops made on Eastern Avenue for erratic driving, John Wise Avenue at 10:20 and 10:42 a.m., Southern Avenue at 1:02 p.m., and Spring Street at 1:33 p.m. Officers issued three citations and two verbal warning to the drivers.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
4:58 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a driver traveling erratically on John Wise Avenue. The vehicle was gone with police arrived.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Jan. 12
5:40 p.m.: Police reported a stop sign violation on School Street. A verbal warning was given.
2:07 p.m.: Police reported a speeding violation on School Street. A written warning was issued.
MBTA gates: Police reported the MBTA train gates were stuck in the down position at the railroad crossing at Beach Street at 8 a.m. and notified Keolis officials. The gates were reset at 8:13 a.m. Police reported the gates were malfunctioning again at 8:39 a.m. They were reportedly reset.
6:43 a.m.: Fire officials responded to a Saw Mill Circle address for a person reportedly suffering a nosebleed. Ambulance service was refused.
4:43 a.m.: Police reported a motor vehicle accident on the southbound lanes of Route 128. No injuries were reported.