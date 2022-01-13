In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Jan. 13
12:55 a.m.: Kyle J. Raia, 32, of 2 Mansfield Court, Gloucester, was arrested on charges of assault and battery on an intimate partners and failure to appear on a default warrant after police responded to a report of an unwelcome guest on Mansfield Court.
6:23 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance call on Washington Street.
Wednesday
5:01 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Ferry Street.
Motor vehicles were disabled on Route 128 north at 1:24 p.m. and prior to the lights on Eastern Avenue at 1:41 p.m.
12:43 p.m.: A report of harassment was made at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
10:29 a.m.: Hypodermic needles were picked up on Prospect Street and Fears Court and disposed of safely.
9:13 a.m.: A past burglary was reported on Thatcher Road.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Medical emergencies: Five people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. One refused ambulance services. One received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received warnings — one written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws.
5:39 p.m.: No-one reported injuries in a two-car accident on Squam Road. One car was towed from the scene.
11:39 a.m.: Report of a broken water pipe at Hong Kong Kitchen on Railroad Avenue. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time. Firefighters notified the business owner.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 12
1:01 p.m.: State police were notified of a one-car accident on Route 128 northbound.
1:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Jan. 13
7 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
7:40 p.m.: Officers filed a fraud report regarding a resident reportedly gave personal information to a scammer online.