In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, March 20
6:25 p.m.: A well-being check on Acacia Street led to a 36-year-old Gloucester resident being arrested and charged on a default warrant for failing to appear in court upon being released on his own recognizance.
Suspicious persons were reported on the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge on Route 128 south at 6:58 a.m., at Western and Centennial avenues at 9:22 a.m., on Cross Street at 11:50 .a.m., at Advanced Auto Parts on Eastern Avenue at 2:18 p.m., and on Gee Avenue at 6 p.m.
3:25 p.m.: A search did not turn up anyone after a report of a larceny at the CVS Pharmacy on Thatcher Road.
2:14 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Green Street.
1:59 p.m.: Police took a report of auto theft at the Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue.
1:58 p.m.: After a vehicle was stopped on Taylor Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 24-year-old Lowell man on charges of driving with a suspended license and improper operation of a motor vehicle.
Saturday, March 19
2:52 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Veterans Way.
2:37 p.m.: A past burglary was reported on River Road.
1:59 p.m.: Police responded to a report of vandalism on Veterans Way.
1:44 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a report of a disturbance on Railroad Avenue.
Trash dumping was reported on Bray Street at 11:20 a.m., and behind the property of 11 Rust Island at 11:29 a.m.
12:56 a.m.: Police took a missing person report at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
Friday, March 18
Fire Department assisted by police at 11:30 p.m. on Winchester Court; at 10:33 p.m. on Walnut Street; at 10:06 p.m. at Poplar Park; and at 2:39 p.m. on Concord Street.
11:17 p.m.: A citation/warning was issued after a vehicle was stopped on Hesperus Avenue and Dolliver Neck Drive.
10:54 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance on Lexington Avenue.
9:29 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Ocean Avenue.
7:25 p.m.: Police responded to a suspicious activity of a motor vehicle involving road rage on Route 128 south.
6:20 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported to police at the Police Department.
4:59 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Western Avenue. Police followed up on the investigation at 7:09 p.m.
4:18 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Duncan and Rogers streets.
1:15 p.m.: As a result of a crash with property damage between two motor vehicles on East Main Street and Eastern Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 27-year year old Gloucester man on a charge of driving without a license.
9:54 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Fuller Street.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Over the weekend four people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One refused ambulance services.
Sunday, March 20
5:34 p.m.: Report of a HAZMAT incident involving spilt mercury at a Phillips Avenue home.
3 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured seagull on Pebble Beach.
Saturday, March 19
3:40 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Pier Avenue was ticketed.
11:03 a.m.: The Fire Department extinguished a small fire inside a trash compactor at the Transfer Station on Blue Gate Lane.
Friday, March 18
11:12 a.m.: Officers broke up a loud house party on Henderson Court.
7:06 p.m.: A person turned in at the station a pair of Cadillac car keys found on Pebble Beach.
10:33 a.m.: No injuries were reported as a result a minor two-car accident at the Transfer Station on Blue Gate Lane. Both drivers exchanged information.
10:21 a.m.: No injuries were reported related to a one-car accident at the Transfer Station on Blue Gate Lane. The car was towed.
10:05 a.m.: A driver at the Five Corners intersection received a verbal warning for making an illegal U-turn.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stops: A driver on Beach Street received a citation for speeding. Eight others received warnings — four written and four verbal — for violating traffic laws.
Sunday, March 20
6:02 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a clogged and overflowing sewer gate on Smith Lane.
10:04 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a pile of trash that left on Lincoln Street. The matter is under investigation.
1:18 a.m.: Diego Sanson, 46, of 71 Pleasant St., Manchester, was arrested on Pine Street on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor and a marked lanes violation. He was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday morning and his pretrial is scheduled for Thursday, April 21.
Saturday, March 19
8:38 p.m.: Mutual aid was given to a fire call in Gloucester. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:50 p.m.: The state Department of Public Works was notified of a pile of old tires that were left under the Route 128 overpass Pine Street.
Friday, March 18
4:30 p.m. and 10:28 a.m. Two residents — on Central Street and Pine Street, respectively— reported brown water coming from their taps. The discoloration was caused by a minor issue at the wastewater treatment center. The residents were advised to run their water until there is no more discoloration.
12:28 p.m.: No injuries were reported related to a one-car accident on Route 128 northbound. State police called for the car to be towed.
10:44 a.m.: Report of a dog treat dispenser stolen from Beach Street.
ESSEX
Weekend traffic stops: Twelve drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Eight others received warnings — four written and four verbal — for violating traffic laws.
Sunday, March 20
3:29 p.m.: An officer pulled over a driver on Main Street which resulted in a medical emergency. The driver was driven home by the officer and the car was towed from the scene.
10:47 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an ongoing issue with a neighbor’s dog on Sagamore Circle.
Saturday, March 19
10:46 a.m.: Officers assisted with getting a car stuck off Southern Avenue back onto the road.
Friday, March 18
2:59 p.m.: A hit-and-run at a parking lot on Western Avenue is under investigation. Witnesses were able to pass on the perpetrator’s license plate number.
8:19 a.m.: A report of theft from a business on Scott’s Way is under investigation.