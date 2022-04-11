In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester this weekend. Three others refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received warnings — one written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws over the weekend.
Sunday, April 10
2:23 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person who threw household trash and prescription drugs into town-owned trash receptacle on Dock Square.
11:58 a.m.: Public Worls was notified of a sinkhole on White Way.
Saturday, April 9
11:42 p.m.: Officers assisted a Curtis Street resident with a wheelchair.
9:03 a.m.: Report of a person moving a temporary one-way road sign on Cleaves Street. The person told officers he believed it was a better spot for the sign. Officers moved the sign back.
Friday, April 8
9:18 a.m.: Officers spoke with two neighbors involved in a dispute on Eastern Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital this weekend. One person refused ambulance services.
Weekend traffic stops: Two drivers received citations for speeding. Nine others received warnings — three written and six verbal — for violating traffic laws.
Sunday, April 10
12:24 p.m.: Officers spoke with a Friend Street resident about leaving soccer balls in a neighbor's yard.
Saturday, April 9
9:15 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a sparking and smoking transformer box on School Street.
Friday, April 8
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital, one received medical services on site and one refused ambulance services over the weekend.
Traffic stops: Six drivers received citations for violating traffic laws this weekend. Nine others received warnings — six written and three verbal.
Sunday, April 10
9:26 p.m.: Report of a car that was broken into while parked at the municipal lot on Martin Street. The matter is under investigation.
Saturday, April 9
1:36 p.m.: A person reported someone had gone through his or her unlocked car parked on Eastern Avenue. Officers found evidence that the car was riffled through but nothing appeared to be missing.
Friday, April 8
Building and area checks held throughout the day.